Will electricity be cut off before Hurricane Dorian reaches Beaufort County?
An Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette reader asked whether power companies plan to cut off electricity ahead of Hurricane Dorian’s approach to South Carolina.
The short answer to this question is no, according to the companies that serve Beaufort, Hilton Head and Bluffton.
Paul Fischer, spokesman for Dominion Energy, said there are no plans to interrupt service to its customers.
Similarly, Tray Hunter, spokesman for Palmetto Electric, said the company will not voluntarily cut power before or during the storm.
“Mother Nature will take care that,” Hunter said.
