Will electricity be cut off before Hurricane Dorian reaches Beaufort County?

Are you prepared for a power outage? Here are some essential items to keep on hand Power outages can strike at any time — not just during bad weather. But in the midst of hurricane season, it's even more important to be prepared. Here's a quick list of items to keep in your home just in case. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Power outages can strike at any time — not just during bad weather. But in the midst of hurricane season, it's even more important to be prepared. Here's a quick list of items to keep in your home just in case.

An Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette reader asked whether power companies plan to cut off electricity ahead of Hurricane Dorian’s approach to South Carolina.

The short answer to this question is no, according to the companies that serve Beaufort, Hilton Head and Bluffton.

Paul Fischer, spokesman for Dominion Energy, said there are no plans to interrupt service to its customers.

Similarly, Tray Hunter, spokesman for Palmetto Electric, said the company will not voluntarily cut power before or during the storm.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“Mother Nature will take care that,” Hunter said.