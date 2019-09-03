Maps show where storm surge could reach in Beaufort County during Hurricane Dorian

Hurricane Dorian weakens to a Category 2 with 110 mph winds on northwest track Hurricane Dorian's eye is slowly moving northwestward. A Hurricane Warning is now in effect for SC from north of Edisto Beach to South Santee River. A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect north of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL to Edisto Beach, SC. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hurricane Dorian's eye is slowly moving northwestward. A Hurricane Warning is now in effect for SC from north of Edisto Beach to South Santee River. A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect north of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL to Edisto Beach, SC.

Tuesday forecasts show parts of Beaufort County could see between 4 to 7 feet of storm surge flooding from Hurricane Dorian, according to the National Weather Service in Charleston.

“That doesn’t mean we are going to see those amounts,” Mike Emlaw, Weather Service meteorologist, said. “It is going to depend on a lot of factors.”

This includes wind, tide and path of the storm.

Almost all of Hunting Island State Park is projected to be under water per a National Hurricane Center storm surge map that shows the “reasonable worst case scenario” for the current path of the storm. The map shows a majority of the island’s wetlands under six feet of storm surge.

Nearby Fripp, Dataw and Coosaw islands also appeared to see similar amounts of storm surge.

The map also shows flooding in Beaufort, Bluffton and Hilton Head Island, specifically the south-end, with some areas seeing greater than six feet. Most flooding in developed areas show lesser amounts between one to the three feet.

The interactive map updates every few hours by the National Hurricane Center giving projections on what flooding could be for the region.

