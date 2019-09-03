Forecast projects Dorian 90 miles off Beaufort Co. coast. Here’s what to prepare for

Hurricane Dorian continues to slam Bahamas while slowly moving northwestward Hurricane Dorian's eye is slowly moving northwestward. A Hurricane Warning is in effect for part of Florida and the northwestern Bahamas. Tropical Storm Warning is in effect north of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL to Altamaha South, GA. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hurricane Dorian's eye is slowly moving northwestward. A Hurricane Warning is in effect for part of Florida and the northwestern Bahamas. Tropical Storm Warning is in effect north of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL to Altamaha South, GA.

After unleashing catastrophic wind and rain in the Bahamas, a powerful Hurricane Dorian has began inching northwestward Tuesday morning, and where it completes that turn north and eventually turns again northeast will determine what threats the storm system will bring to Beaufort County.

The National Weather Service issued hurricane and storm surge watches for Hilton Head Island, Beaufort and Bluffton areas starting Monday evening in anticipation of Dorian, expected to be a Category 3 hurricane as it passes off the Lowcountry coast late Wednesday through Thursday.

“We’re expecting the worst conditions late Wednesday into early Thursday, and tailing through the day on Thursday,” meteorologist Sarah Johnson of the National Weather Service in Charleston said Tuesday morning.

Because the wind field of the storm is smaller in comparison to most Atlantic hurricanes — with tropical storm-force winds extending 160 miles from the center, and hurricane-force winds 45 miles from the center — meteorologists are focusing on where the storm takes a turn northwestern turn Tuesday and northeastern later Wednesday.

“The wind fields could expand or contract as it moves up the coast,” Johnson said. “ That’s why we’re really watching where it turns. There is still a lot of uncertainty, depending on where those turns occur.”

Current projections of the National Hurricane Center’s “cone of uncertainty” track the storm passing the Beaufort County coast around 90 miles from the shore, Johnson said.

The “cone of uncertainty” is a five-day outlook based on historical data projecting a 60-70 percent chance the tropical cyclone will remain within the track during that time frame.

Considering that one-third of hurricanes fall outside of these projected cones, it’s important to note that Dorian’s projected path is still widely unknown.

“So for Beaufort County, it’s very, very likely for tropical storm-force winds, and a possibility for hurricane-force winds,” she said.

Beaufort County should prepare for at least tropical storm-force winds, heavy rain, freshwater flooding and storm surge from Wednesday night through Thursday, Johnson said.

“Prepare for considerable wind damage,” the NWS in Charleston reported Tuesday, warning that Beaufort County should prepare for life-threatening wind equivalent of a Category 1 or 2 hurricane, depending, again, on those turns.

However, the threat for tornadoes is relatively low, Johnson said.

After the Lowcountry saw abnormally high tides last week, tide levels are supposed to decrease through the week, Johnson said.

However, there is still a possibility for life-threatening storm surge of 4-7 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas starting Wednesday morning, the NWS said.

Heavy rainfall and freshwater flooding are also a concern for Beaufort County, especially east of I-95, the NWS in Charleston reported Tuesday morning. Meteorologists are particularly concerned that heavy rainfall could combine with storm surge inundation to create flash flooding in the Lowcountry.

Beaufort County could see 4-8 inches of rain from Wednesday to Thursday, with higher amounts being near the coast.

Beaufort County Sheriff P.J. Tanner will hold a press conference at 11 a.m. Tuesday to update the community on the storm. Beaufort County is still under an evacuation order.

As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dorian was barely moving at 2 mph with sustained wind speeds of 110 mph. The storm is projected to speed up and weaken within the next 48 hours , the National Hurricane Center said.