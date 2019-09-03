Weather News

Beaufort Memorial Hospital offering free virtual visits during Hurricane Dorian

Beaufort Memorial Hospital is offering patients free virtual visits through its Care Anywhere app and website. Patients can also access the service outside of S.C.

As Hurricane Dorian continues its path toward the East Coast, Beaufort Memorial Hospital is offering free virtual visits to those needing non-emergency medical care through Sept. 15, according to a news release.

Although the hospital and its emergency room will remain open during the storm, physician practices, outpatient services and surgeries, billing and medical records and the Express Care clinic will be closed through the week.

Patients can connect with a doctor at any time by downloading the BMH Care Anywhere app or visiting the BMH Care Anywhere website. To obtain the free visit, enter the code DORIAN on the payment screen.

Those leaving the area can also access the service outside of S.C., according to the news release.

