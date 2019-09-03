After just 7 hours, Hurricane Dorian lane reversals on Hilton Head bridges end

Hurricane Dorian continues to slam Bahamas while slowly moving northwestward Hurricane Dorian's eye is slowly moving northwestward. A Hurricane Warning is in effect for part of Florida and the northwestern Bahamas. Tropical Storm Warning is in effect north of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL to Altamaha South, GA. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hurricane Dorian's eye is slowly moving northwestward. A Hurricane Warning is in effect for part of Florida and the northwestern Bahamas. Tropical Storm Warning is in effect north of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL to Altamaha South, GA.

Lane reversals on U.S. 278 on Hilton Head Island in anticipation of Hurricane Dorian have ended, according to traffic cameras and a tweet from the S.C. Department of Public Safety.

One lane of eastbound traffic was switched to westbound Monday just before noon. The lane reversals ended just after 7 p.m. Monday because “local traffic appeared to be under control,” Lance Cpl. Gary Miller with the S.C. Highway Patrol.

Traffic is now free-flowing to and from the island.

Miller said the governor can reinstate the lane reversals if needed, but “right now it’s going to stay as is.” He said it’s common to stop lane reversals because most evacuees do not leave at night.

Traffic on the Hilton Head bridges appeared light Tuesday morning.

There were two crashes in the corridor with lane reversals Monday, Miller said. Both were minor collisions.

Will the bridges close?

The bridges to the island are not closed, and one lane remained open inbound to the island throughout Monday’s reversals.

Bridges and causeways, such as the Hilton Head Island bridges, would likely close with the onset of tropical storm-force winds, said Sheriff’s Office Lt. Col. Neil Baxley, commander of the Emergency Management Division. He said Monday that those winds could start Wednesday morning.

“Once tropical storm-force winds start blowing across the Hilton Head Island bridges, it is absolutely unsafe to cross those bridges, and we may have to barricade those bridges at that point,” Baxley said.

Hilton Head Island Mayor John McCann told residents Monday morning that they needed to leave. During a morning press conference held by the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, McCann noted wryly: “The weather is not going to turn out well.”

As of Tuesday, Hurricane Dorian was sitting over the Bahamas and moving at an agonizingly slow speed of 1 mph, Dixon said. The damage to the island nation is “catastrophic.”