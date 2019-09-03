Weather News
What grocery stores are open in Beaufort County on Tuesday ahead of Hurricane Dorian?
Kroger
Hilton Head Island — OPEN until noon. Closed Wednesday and Thursday.
Bluffton (Belfair) — OPEN until 6 p.m. Tuesday. Closed Wednesday.
Bluffton (Buckwalter) — OPEN until noon Tuesday. Closed Wednesday.
Walmart
Hilton Head Island — OPEN 24 hours
Bluffton — OPEN 24 hours
Beaufort — OPEN 24 hours
Hardeeville — OPEN 24 hours
Publix
Hilton Head Island — OPEN until 6 p.m. Tuesday. Closed Wednesday.
Both Bluffton locations — OPEN until 6 p.m. Tuesday. Closed Wednesday.
Lady’s Island — OPEN until 6 p.m. Tuesday. Closed Wednesday and Thursday.
Sam’s Club
Bluffton — OPEN until noon then closed until further notice.
Harris Teeter
Hilton Head (Main Street) — OPEN until 10 p.m. Tuesday. Open until noon Wednesday.
Hilton Head (Park Plaza) — OPEN until further notice
Piggly Wiggly
Hilton Head — OPEN until 4 p.m Tuesday. Open Wednesday until noon, weather permitting.
Port Royal — OPEN until 3 p.m.
Bi-Lo
Hilton Head, south end — OPEN until 10 p.m.
Beaufort (Boundary Street) — OPEN until 10 p.m.
