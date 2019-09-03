Weather News

What grocery stores are open in Beaufort County on Tuesday ahead of Hurricane Dorian?

Kroger

Hilton Head Island — OPEN until noon. Closed Wednesday and Thursday.

Bluffton (Belfair) — OPEN until 6 p.m. Tuesday. Closed Wednesday.

Bluffton (Buckwalter) — OPEN until noon Tuesday. Closed Wednesday.

The Bluffton Kroger in Belfair Village had boarded its windows ahead of Hurricane Dorian in this photograph taken on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. Katherine Kokal


Walmart

Hilton Head Island — OPEN 24 hours

Bluffton — OPEN 24 hours

Beaufort — OPEN 24 hours

Hardeeville — OPEN 24 hours

Publix

Hilton Head Island — OPEN until 6 p.m. Tuesday. Closed Wednesday.

Both Bluffton locations — OPEN until 6 p.m. Tuesday. Closed Wednesday.

Lady’s Island — OPEN until 6 p.m. Tuesday. Closed Wednesday and Thursday.

Sam’s Club

Bluffton — OPEN until noon then closed until further notice.

Harris Teeter

Hilton Head (Main Street) — OPEN until 10 p.m. Tuesday. Open until noon Wednesday.

Hilton Head (Park Plaza) — OPEN until further notice

Piggly Wiggly

Hilton Head — OPEN until 4 p.m Tuesday. Open Wednesday until noon, weather permitting.

Port Royal — OPEN until 3 p.m.

Bi-Lo

Hilton Head, south end — OPEN until 10 p.m.

Beaufort (Boundary Street) — OPEN until 10 p.m.

