Where can you get gas in Beaufort County ahead of Hurricane Dorian on Tuesday?
Parker’s
As of Tuesday morning, all Parker’s locations in Beaufort County remained open. The Savannah-based company told Savannah Morning News Monday that it would keep all locations open as long as possible and would prioritize keeping stores along the evacuation route open if closures occur.
Circle K
Circle K Market Manager Norman Fabiano said that several of Hilton Head Island locations are still open, but that’s subject to change based on afternoon updates on Hurricane Dorian. All of the following locations are open until at least 2 p.m.:
2 Lagoon Road, Hilton Head Island
825 William Hilton Parkway, Hilton Head Island
71 Mathews Drive, Hilton Head Island
1 Gumtree Road, Hilton Head Island
1565 Fording Island Road, Bluffton
1380 Fording Island Road, Bluffton
Fabiano said the two Fording Island Road locations will likely be the last to close.
This list will be updated.
If you know of a gas station that is open this week but is not on this list, please email newsroom@islandpacket.com.
