Talmadge bridge in Savannah to close Tuesday ahead of Hurricane Dorian

The Talmadge Memorial Bridge on U.S. 17 in Savannah will close at 8 p.m. Tuesday in anticipation of tropical storm-force winds from Hurricane Dorian, according to a news release from the Georgia Department of Transportation.

“Motorists attempting to navigate vehicles across either of these bridges in conditions with the high wind levels anticipated from Hurricane Dorian may not be able to properly control their vehicles,” the release said.

It is unknown when the bridges will reopen, the release said.

Following the storm, the bridges must be inspected prior to reopening.

The bridge was also closed for Hurricane Michael in 2018 and Hurricane Irma in 2017.

Hurricane Dorian's center is about 110 miles east of West Palm Beach, Florida. Parts of Florida, Georgia and South Carolina have been ordered to evacuate as the storm approaches the U.S.

