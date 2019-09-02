All the contacts you’ll want saved in your phone during Hurricane Dorian

You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready? You can’t predict when disaster will strike, so make sure you have a plan. Here are nine things you can do to prepare for a future evacuation. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK You can’t predict when disaster will strike, so make sure you have a plan. Here are nine things you can do to prepare for a future evacuation.

As Hurricane Dorian approaches Beaufort County, it’s important to stay up to date with the most important information about evacuations, lane reversals, public safety and the forecast.

To help, we’ve compiled a list of all the websites to follow, phone numbers to call and Facebook pages to check in order to stay informed and report events during an emergency.

Follow The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette for the most up-to-date information from official sources. Sign up for breaking news emails and download the newspaper’s app to enable push alerts on your phone.

Only trust information from media sources, state and local officials.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Here are the contacts you need to stay informed on Hurricane Dorian:

Local Agencies

Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (www.bcso.net)

Facebook: www.facebook.com/BeaufortCoSO

Twitter: @BCSOPIO

Town of Hilton Head Island (https://www.hiltonheadislandsc.gov/publicsafety/hurricane/stormupdates.cfm)

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TownofHiltonHeadIslandSC/.

Twitter: @HHIEmergency

Town of Bluffton (www.townofbluffton.sc.gov)

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Town-of-Bluffton-Government-132462416781170/.

Twitter: @TownofBluffton

Emergency management contacts

South Carolina Division of Emergency Management (www.scemd.org)

803-737-8500

Twitter: @SCEMD.

Facebook: www.facebook.com/SCEMD/

Gov. Henry McMaster’s Office (governor.sc.gov)

Twitter: @scgovernorpress.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HenryMcMaster/

Federal Emergency Management Agency (www.fema.gov)

800-621-3362

Twitter: @fema.

Facebook: www.facebook.com/FEMA/

Federal Alliance for Safe Homes (www.flash.org)

850-385-7233

Twitter: @FederalAlliance.

Facebook: www.facebook.com/pg/federalalliance/

National Hurricane Center (www.nhc.noaa.gov)

Twitter: @NWSNHC.

Facebook: www.facebook.com/NWSNHC

National Aeronautics and Space Administration Hurricane Resource Page (www.nasa.gov/ mission_pages/hurricanes/main/index.html)

Twitter: @NASAHurricane.

Dominion: (https://m.sceg.com/outages-emergencies/emergencies)

Use the website for checklists for power losses, emergency contacts for downed lines and information on how to report a power failure, as well as other preparation tips.

Downed/Sparking Lines: 1-888-333-4465

Gas Leaks: 1-800-815-0083

Twitter: @scegnews.

Facebook: www.facebook.com/scegnews/

S.C. Office of Attorney General:

To report price gouging at gas stations: pricegouging@scag.gov or call 803-737-3953.

Twitter: @SCAttyGenOffice

Facebook: www.facebook.com/SCAttyGen

Hurricane apps

Here is a sampling of apps you may want to download:

Beaufort County Emergency Management: This free mobile app from the Sheriff’s Office will help you prepare and plan for how to respond to a disaster in your area. It includes alerts, an evacuation map and a list of contact information and locations for various services.

NOAA Weather Radar: View animated weather radar images and hyperlocal storm patterns. Free for iPhone and iPad.

Hurricane by American Red Cross: The free app for iPhone and Android helps you stay up to date with NOAA alerts, along with providing a way to connect with friends and family and let them know you are OK. It also has a flashlight, strobe and alarm. There is a second free app with first-aid advice for situations ranging from anaphylactic shock to heart attacks.

To download both apps, visit: redcross.org/mobile-apps/hurricane-app.

The Weather Channel: The go-to source for all things weather-related offers free apps for iPhone/iPad and Android.