Weather News
All the contacts you’ll want saved in your phone during Hurricane Dorian
You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready?
As Hurricane Dorian approaches Beaufort County, it’s important to stay up to date with the most important information about evacuations, lane reversals, public safety and the forecast.
To help, we’ve compiled a list of all the websites to follow, phone numbers to call and Facebook pages to check in order to stay informed and report events during an emergency.
Follow The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette for the most up-to-date information from official sources. Sign up for breaking news emails and download the newspaper’s app to enable push alerts on your phone.
Only trust information from media sources, state and local officials.
Here are the contacts you need to stay informed on Hurricane Dorian:
Local Agencies
Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (www.bcso.net)
Facebook: www.facebook.com/BeaufortCoSO
Twitter: @BCSOPIO
Town of Hilton Head Island (https://www.hiltonheadislandsc.gov/publicsafety/hurricane/stormupdates.cfm)
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TownofHiltonHeadIslandSC/.
Twitter: @HHIEmergency
Town of Bluffton (www.townofbluffton.sc.gov)
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Town-of-Bluffton-Government-132462416781170/.
Twitter: @TownofBluffton
Emergency management contacts
South Carolina Division of Emergency Management (www.scemd.org)
803-737-8500
Twitter: @SCEMD.
Facebook: www.facebook.com/SCEMD/
Gov. Henry McMaster’s Office (governor.sc.gov)
Twitter: @scgovernorpress.
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HenryMcMaster/
Federal Emergency Management Agency (www.fema.gov)
800-621-3362
Twitter: @fema.
Facebook: www.facebook.com/FEMA/
Federal Alliance for Safe Homes (www.flash.org)
850-385-7233
Twitter: @FederalAlliance.
Facebook: www.facebook.com/pg/federalalliance/
National Hurricane Center (www.nhc.noaa.gov)
Twitter: @NWSNHC.
Facebook: www.facebook.com/NWSNHC
National Aeronautics and Space Administration Hurricane Resource Page (www.nasa.gov/ mission_pages/hurricanes/main/index.html)
Twitter: @NASAHurricane.
Dominion: (https://m.sceg.com/outages-emergencies/emergencies)
Use the website for checklists for power losses, emergency contacts for downed lines and information on how to report a power failure, as well as other preparation tips.
Downed/Sparking Lines: 1-888-333-4465
Gas Leaks: 1-800-815-0083
Twitter: @scegnews.
Facebook: www.facebook.com/scegnews/
S.C. Office of Attorney General:
To report price gouging at gas stations: pricegouging@scag.gov or call 803-737-3953.
Twitter: @SCAttyGenOffice
Facebook: www.facebook.com/SCAttyGen
Hurricane apps
Here is a sampling of apps you may want to download:
Beaufort County Emergency Management: This free mobile app from the Sheriff’s Office will help you prepare and plan for how to respond to a disaster in your area. It includes alerts, an evacuation map and a list of contact information and locations for various services.
NOAA Weather Radar: View animated weather radar images and hyperlocal storm patterns. Free for iPhone and iPad.
Hurricane by American Red Cross: The free app for iPhone and Android helps you stay up to date with NOAA alerts, along with providing a way to connect with friends and family and let them know you are OK. It also has a flashlight, strobe and alarm. There is a second free app with first-aid advice for situations ranging from anaphylactic shock to heart attacks.
To download both apps, visit: redcross.org/mobile-apps/hurricane-app.
The Weather Channel: The go-to source for all things weather-related offers free apps for iPhone/iPad and Android.
Comments