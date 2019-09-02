Weather News
Webcams: Watch Hurricane Dorian’s effects on Beaufort County traffic, beaches
As the Carolinas await the approach of Hurricane Dorian, you can check out traffic and beach conditions from the safety of your home or hotel.
There are a number of online cameras in the Beaufort County area that show live footage.
Keep in mind that some of the cameras may go offline if winds become too strong or power goes out.
Check out local traffic cameras and SC DOT traffic cameras for the latest highway conditions before you get out on the road.
Here are other web cameras where you can watch the storm roll in:
Hilton Head
Shelter Cove Marina and Broad Creek web cams
Palmetto Electric’s Osprey Cam
Savannah area
Savannah Hilton Head International Airport timelapse of previous 24 hours
