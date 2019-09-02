Webcams: Watch Hurricane Dorian’s effects on Beaufort County traffic, beaches

Drone footage of three South Carolina piers Piers near Myrtle Beach, S.C. made it through Hurricane Florence without sustaining much damage. Here's drone footage of three of them shot before the storm. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Piers near Myrtle Beach, S.C. made it through Hurricane Florence without sustaining much damage. Here's drone footage of three of them shot before the storm.

As the Carolinas await the approach of Hurricane Dorian, you can check out traffic and beach conditions from the safety of your home or hotel.

There are a number of online cameras in the Beaufort County area that show live footage.

Keep in mind that some of the cameras may go offline if winds become too strong or power goes out.

Check out local traffic cameras and SC DOT traffic cameras for the latest highway conditions before you get out on the road.

Here are other web cameras where you can watch the storm roll in:

Hilton Head

Palmetto Dunes beach cam

Harbour Town webcam

Hilton Head Lighthouse cam

Shelter Cove Marina and Broad Creek web cams

Coco’s on the Beach web cam

Palmetto Electric’s Osprey Cam

Savannah area

Savannah Hilton Head International Airport timelapse of previous 24 hours

Savannah River

Hotel Tybee beach cam

Edisto Island

Edisto Beach State Park

Kiawah Island

Kiawah Island beach cam

Myrtle Beach

Myrtle Beach boardwalk cam