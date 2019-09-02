Weather News

How do I know if my neighborhood is in an evacuation zone for Hurricane Dorian?

A mandatory evacuation starting at noon on Monday was issued for the entire coast of South Carolina on Sunday evening as Hurricane Dorian’s projected path curls up the Southeast coastline.

If you are wondering whether your home falls in within the evacuation zone, the South Carolina Emergency Management Division has a map to help.

Go to www.scemd.org/prepare/know-your-zone and type in your address to find out information about your neighborhood.

All of Beaufort County and portions of Jasper County are within the area being evacuated.

