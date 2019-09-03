Weather News
Will mail be delivered while Beaufort County is under Hurricane Dorian evacuation order?
Post offices closed across coastal South Carolina, including 13 in Beaufort County, on Monday because of the evacuation order for Hurricane Dorian, according to the U.S. Postal Service’s website.
Post offices closed at noon Monday and will not reopen until the evacuation order is lifted.
There is no mail delivery when post offices are closed.
UPS announced in a news release on Tuesday that it would not be picking up or delivering packages in areas that are under an evacuation order.
FedEx has not released a statement about deliveries in areas affected by Hurricane Dorian.
