How close is Hurricane Florence’s track to past hurricanes with a Carolina landfall?

Hurricane Florence was a Category 4 hurricane by Monday afternoon and is on track to make landfall in the Carolinas or Virginia. Here's how its path compares to past hurricanes that've been historical for the Carolinas — including Hurricane Hugo.
By
Up Next
Hurricane Florence was a Category 4 hurricane by Monday afternoon and is on track to make landfall in the Carolinas or Virginia. Here's how its path compares to past hurricanes that've been historical for the Carolinas — including Hurricane Hugo.
By

Hurricane

Tuesday Storm Center for Beaufort Co.: What you need to know about Hurricane Florence

By Liz Farrell

lfarrell@islandpacket.com

September 10, 2018 09:26 PM

Beaufort County, SC

As of Tuesday morning, Beaufort County continues to be outside the projected path of Hurricane Florence, according to the National Hurricane Center.

If you have a storm-related question or information you think would be important or helpful to share with others, please email newsroom@islandpacket.com, comment on this story or direct message us on The Island Packet’s Facebook page or The Beaufort Gazette’s Facebook page.

We will post the answers to each question here and update this list throughout the day. Bookmark this page for the latest information.

Evacuation

Evacuation maps

Traffic

The storm

Getting ready

When Hurricane Irma was possibly headed to South Carolina, we asked Nancy Cappelmann, Harbormaster at Harbour Town Yacht Basin on Hilton Head Island, for advice on what boat owners can do to prepare their boats for the coming storm.

By

Important contacts

Closures and cancellations

Back in the day and other stuff

Hurricane Matthew swept into the Carolinas in 2016 and caused extensive damage in both states. But when adjusted for inflation the cost of Matthew pales in comparison to previous hurricanes. Here's a look at those costly hurricanes.

By

  Comments  