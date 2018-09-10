Tuesday Storm Center for Beaufort Co.: What you need to know about Hurricane Florence

As of Tuesday morning, Beaufort County continues to be outside the projected path of Hurricane Florence, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Evacuation
- Will the bridges to Hilton Head Island close after evacuation starts Tuesday?
- If I leave Beaufort County after the evacuation starts Tuesday will I be able to come back?
- We’re outside the ‘cone on uncertainty,’ does that even mean anything?
- Details of Tuesday’s mandatory evacuation in Beaufort County
- What are airlines doing for travelers who need to change plans because of Hurricane Florence?
- Everything you need to know about Tuesday’s evacuation
- When will tolls be lifted on the Cross Island Parkway?
South Carolinians have evacuation on the mind. Just ask Google
What’s the difference between ‘mandatory’ and ‘voluntary’ evacuation?
Evacuation maps
Traffic
- Have people started evacuating? What is 278 like?
- Check current Beaufort County traffic conditions here
- Check current South Carolina traffic conditions here
The storm
- Are we under a hurricane watch?
- Livestream of Hilton Head Island beaches
- How does Hurricane Florence’s path compare to Hurricane Matthew and Tropical Storm Irma?
- Beaufort County seems to be reacting differently to this storm. Why is that?
- How much rain should we expect from Hurricane Florence?
- What kind of damage could Hurricane Florence bring to South Carolina’s coast?
- Here’s how to read updates on Hurricane Florence
- Here’s what hurricane categories mean — and how much damage to expect
Here’s how a storm surge could affect each Beaufort County town
Why ‘storm surge’ is one of the biggest threats to Beaufort County during a hurricane
Getting ready
5 of the most practical pieces of advice Hilton Head has learned from hurricanes
- What should I be doing right now?
- 5 things you need to do when preparing for a hurricane
- Duct tape won’t cut it. Tips for boarding up your windows
- Is it true stores in Beaufort County are already running out of supplies?
- 6 things to have in your pet’s evacuation kit
- Don’t forget your boat. Here’s how to secure it ahead of a hurricane
Important contacts
- Information to store in your phone right now
- Sign up here for alerts from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office’s Emergency Management Division
- If you see price gouging, here’s what you should do
Closures and cancellations
- When will Beaufort County Schools reopen? When are makeup days?
- What about graduation at Parris Island this week?
