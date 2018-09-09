How are supplies looking at Beaufort County stores ahead of Hurricane Florence?

Grocery store shelves already are starting to look bare ahead of Hurricane Florence as Beaufort County residence prepare for the storm that could be a possible Category 4 before making landfall Friday morning.
Shelves holding water were nearly empty at multiple locations in the region including the Bluffton and Hardeeville Walmarts by early Sunday afternoon. Prior to previous hurricanes in Beaufort County, stores have often restocked multiple times.
Publix in Bluffton was reported to still have water late morning.
Gov. Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency for South Carolina on Saturday. He asked all residents to start preparing for possible impact from the storm.
An evacuation order had yet to be called as of Sunday midday.
The latest models show Hurricane Florence increasing to at least a Category 3 or even a Category 4 before making landfall in southern North Carolina early Friday, but meteorologists warn it is still too soon to know where the storm will hit, which could include Beaufort County.
Report what grocery stores are looking like across Beaufort County to tmoss@islandpacket.com.
Comments