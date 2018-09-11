Here’s where Beaufort County residents can get sandbags ahead of Hurricane Florence

Beaufort County residents who want to protect their homes with sandbags ahead of Hurricane Florence have one last chance to get them.

The City of Beaufort, along with the City of Beaufort/Town of Port Royal Fire Department, will host a Citizen Sandbag Station from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday near the dog park at Southside Park in Beaufort.

The city is encouraging residents whose homes are prone to flooding in heavy rain events to come pick up the bags.

This is the second sandbag event the city has hosted for Hurricane Florence preparation.

The first took place at noon Sunday, but supplies ran out quickly and it was suspended a couple hours later.

The Town of Hilton Head and Beaufort County did not plan for sandbag events ahead of Hurricane Florence.