Marines ‘strongly discourage’ travel to Parris Island graduation ahead of Hurricane Florence

As Hurricane Florence continues its track toward the U.S. East Coast, officials at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island are asking parents of soon-to-graduate trainees to stay put and not travel to this week’s ceremony.
“Even though current weather reports indicate that Hurricane Florence is trending toward the north (away from Beaufort County), I strongly discourage families from traveling to Parris Island for graduation,” Brigadier Gen. James Glynn, the depot commander, said Sunday in a prepared video statement.
Glynn added that this week’s “Family Day” activities for families and friends of would-be graduates have already been canceled.
Charlie Company, of 1st Recruit Training Battalion, is still scheduled to graduate Friday, Glynn said, but that could change depending on the forecast — the ceremony could be held early, he said, and the depot could close to visitors.
“As a matter of safety we have to weigh the joy and pride of attending a graduation along with the risk of traveling to this area, and our need to prepare the base for destructive weather,” Glynn said.
He said the depot has already sent an advance party to Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany (Ga.) to pave the way for any evacuation of recruits and personnel that might be ordered.
For now, though, operations at the depot and at Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort continue normally, Glynn and air station commander Col. Timothy P. Miller said.
Miller reminded area Marines and their families that no evacuation orders have yet been given, and that travel evacuation reimbursements would only be granted in the event base commanders give such orders.
Glynn said new recruits scheduled to ship to the depot this week were still on track to arrive.
He also said depot officials would film Charlie Company’s graduation ceremony so family and friends could see their new Marines’ achievements.
He and Miller said the Corps would provide updates later Monday.
“With at least two other storms lined up behind this one,” Miller said, referring to Hurricanes Isaac and Helene, both further out in the Atlantic Ocean, “I encourage everyone to continue all prudent preparation.”
Miller and Glynn suggested personnel, their families and others continue to monitor the depot’s and air station’s websites and social media accounts.
Here’s where to find Beaufort County Marine Corps information:
Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island
Webpage: www.mcrdpi.marines.mil
Facebook: www.facebook.com/ParrisIsland/
Twitter: @MCRDPI (twitter.com/MCRDPI)
Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort
Webpage: www.beaufort.marines.mil
Facebook: www.facebook.com/MCASBeaufort/
Twitter: @MCASBeaufortSC (twitter.com/MCASBeaufortSC)
Comments