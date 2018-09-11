Many Beaufort County grocery stores appear to be remaining open despite a mandatory evacuation ordered for the county ahead of Hurricane Florence.
Which grocery stores are open in Beaufort Co? Here’s our running list

By Caitlin Turner

September 11, 2018 09:03 AM

Several Beaufort County grocery stores plan to stay open as Hurricane Florence approaches the East Coast.

The county will begin a state-ordered mandatory evacuation Tuesday at 12 p.m.

Here’s our running list of major grocery stores and their planned hours of operation this week:

Hilton Head groceries

  • Kroger, 42 Shelter Cove Lane: Plans to stay open this week with regular hours.
  • Piggly Wiggly, 1 North Forest Beach Drive: Open Tuesday until 8:30 p.m. with plans to stay this week.
  • Hilton Head Walmart, 25 Pembroke Drive: Open regular hours Tuesday with plans for the rest of the week to be determined.
  • Bi-Lo, 70 Pope Avenue: Open regular hours Tuesday with plans for the rest of the week to be determined.
  • Bi-Lo, 95 Mathews Drive: Possible altered hours Tuesday. Declined to comment on the rest of the week and referred newspaper to corporate offices.

Bluffton groceries

  • Kroger, 125 Towne Drive: Plans to stay open this week with regular hours.
  • Publix, 80 Baylor Drive: Open regular hours Tuesday with plans to possibly update hours after consulting corporate offices.
  • Publix, 101 Buckwalter Place Boulevard: Open regular hours Tuesday and unsure about hours for the rest of the week.
  • Walmart, 4 Bluffton Road: Plans to have regular hours this week.

Beaufort groceries

  • Walmart, 350 Robert Smalls Parkway: Plans to stay open this week with regular hours.
  • Bi-Lo, 860 Parris Island Gateway Ste. N: Plan on being open regular hours today with the rest of the week to be determined.

Hardeeville groceries

  • Walmart, 4400 U.S. 278: Plans to stay open this week with regular hours.
  • Publix, 112 Nickle Plate Road: Plans to stay open this week with regular hours.

Lady’s Island groceries

  • Publix, 61 Lady’s Island Drive: Plans to stay open this week with regular hours.
  • Walmart, 265 Sea Island Parkway: Plans to stay open this week with regular hours.

This story will be updated as we receive more information from local grocery stores.

