Which grocery stores are open in Beaufort Co? Here’s our running list

Several Beaufort County grocery stores plan to stay open as Hurricane Florence approaches the East Coast.
The county will begin a state-ordered mandatory evacuation Tuesday at 12 p.m.
Here’s our running list of major grocery stores and their planned hours of operation this week:
Hilton Head groceries
- Kroger, 42 Shelter Cove Lane: Plans to stay open this week with regular hours.
- Piggly Wiggly, 1 North Forest Beach Drive: Open Tuesday until 8:30 p.m. with plans to stay this week.
- Hilton Head Walmart, 25 Pembroke Drive: Open regular hours Tuesday with plans for the rest of the week to be determined.
- Bi-Lo, 70 Pope Avenue: Open regular hours Tuesday with plans for the rest of the week to be determined.
- Bi-Lo, 95 Mathews Drive: Possible altered hours Tuesday. Declined to comment on the rest of the week and referred newspaper to corporate offices.
Bluffton groceries
- Kroger, 125 Towne Drive: Plans to stay open this week with regular hours.
- Publix, 80 Baylor Drive: Open regular hours Tuesday with plans to possibly update hours after consulting corporate offices.
- Publix, 101 Buckwalter Place Boulevard: Open regular hours Tuesday and unsure about hours for the rest of the week.
- Walmart, 4 Bluffton Road: Plans to have regular hours this week.
Beaufort groceries
- Walmart, 350 Robert Smalls Parkway: Plans to stay open this week with regular hours.
- Bi-Lo, 860 Parris Island Gateway Ste. N: Plan on being open regular hours today with the rest of the week to be determined.
Hardeeville groceries
- Walmart, 4400 U.S. 278: Plans to stay open this week with regular hours.
- Publix, 112 Nickle Plate Road: Plans to stay open this week with regular hours.
Lady’s Island groceries
- Publix, 61 Lady’s Island Drive: Plans to stay open this week with regular hours.
- Walmart, 265 Sea Island Parkway: Plans to stay open this week with regular hours.
This story will be updated as we receive more information from local grocery stores.
