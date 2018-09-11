Accident slows traffic on I-95 near Hilton Head exit ahead of Florence evacuation

An accident has slowed traffic on I-95 in southbound lanes from Hardeeville to the Hilton Head exit and onto U.S. 278 around 10 a.m. Tuesday, officials report.
Congestion was reported from nearly two miles south of Exit 5, where the accident occurred, to about 1/10 of a mile north of Exit 8, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation’s 511 system.
Users of the Waze traffic app also reported slowdowns in the area around the South Carolina-Georgia border.
A mandatory evacuation begins at noon for South Carolina coastal counties ahead of Hurricane Florence, which is expected to make landfall on the North Carolina coast on Friday.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
