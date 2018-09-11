Traffic normal on morning of Hurricane Florence evacuation in Beaufort County

Less than six hours before Beaufort County begins a mandatory evacuation ahead of Hurricane Florence on Tuesday at noon, there were few vehicles on area highways and no evidence of a rush for gasoline.
Traffic was light on U.S. 278 over the Hilton Head bridges through Bluffton, as well along S.C. 170, according to the Beaufort County traffic camera system.
Schools were closed in Beaufort and Jasper County after Gov. Henry McMaster’s evacuation order, and government meetings were canceled.
Hurricane Florence was located south of Bermuda as of the National Hurricane Center’s 5 a.m. report. The Category 4 storm had 140 mph winds and was moving west-northwest at 15 mph.
Beaufort County was not included in the hurricane center’s early morning hurricane watch or storm surge watch, both of which started at Edisto Beach and stretched north through North Carolina to the Virginia border.
