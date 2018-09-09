Hurricane Florence still on track to make landfall in the Carolinas or Virginia, NHC says

The National Hurricane Center's 5 a.m. update on Monday showed Hurricane Florence's track shifting slightly north, placing landfall anywhere from Charleston, S.C., to Virginia. It's could be a Category 4 at landfall, NHC says.
The National Hurricane Center's 5 a.m. update on Monday showed Hurricane Florence's track shifting slightly north, placing landfall anywhere from Charleston, S.C., to Virginia. It's could be a Category 4 at landfall, NHC says.
Monday Storm Center for Beaufort Co.: What you need to know about Hurricane Florence

By Liz Farrell

lfarrell@islandpacket.com

September 09, 2018 09:38 PM

Beaufort County, SC

As of Monday morning, Beaufort County continues to be in the projected path of Hurricane Florence, according to the National Hurricane Center.

If you have a storm-related question or information you think would be important or helpful to share with others, please email newsroom@islandpacket.com, comment on this story or direct message us on The Island Packet’s Facebook page or The Beaufort Gazette’s Facebook page.

We will post the answers to each question her and update this list throughout the day. Bookmark this page for the latest information.

