Monday Storm Center for Beaufort Co.: What you need to know about Hurricane Florence

As of Monday morning, Beaufort County continues to be in the projected path of Hurricane Florence, according to the National Hurricane Center.
If you have a storm-related question or information you think would be important or helpful to share with others, please email newsroom@islandpacket.com, comment on this story or direct message us on The Island Packet’s Facebook page or The Beaufort Gazette’s Facebook page.
We will post the answers to each question her and update this list throughout the day. Bookmark this page for the latest information.
The storm’s path
- When and where is Hurricane Florence predicted to make landfall?
- Are we already feeling the affects of Hurricane Florence?
- How will the storm affect my neighborhood?
- Here’s how to read updates on Hurricane Florence
- What it looks like to stand in Category 3 winds
Traffic
- Check current Beaufort County traffic conditions here
- Check current South Carolina traffic conditions here
Evacuation
- When will we know if we to have evacuate from Beaufort County?
- Should I book a hotel room before we know if we’re evacuating?
- We’re currently under a state of emergency. What does that mean?
- What are the evacuation routes for South Carolina?
How to prepare
- What’s the gas situation right now in Beaufort County?
- What should I be doing right now?
- Duct tape won’t cut it. Tips for boarding up your windows
- Is it true stores in Beaufort County are already running out of supplies?
- Important contacts to store in your phone right now
- 6 things to have in your pet’s evacuation kit
- Sign up here for alerts from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office’s Emergency Management Division
- If you see price gouging, here’s what you should do
- Tips on securing your boat before a hurricane
Closures and cancellations
- Here’s what has been closed or canceled Monday in Beaufort County
- Do we know yet if and when Beaufort County School District will close the schools this week?
Back in the day
- Close calls, regrets and other stories from those who stayed in Beaufort County during Hurricane Matthew
