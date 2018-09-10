SC Gov. McMaster to hold Monday press conference with Hurricane Florence updates

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is expected to hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. Monday with updates regarding potential impacts of Hurricane Florence, which continues its path toward the east coast.
McMaster declared a state of emergency Saturday afternoon when Florence was still a tropical storm.
The hurricane has since strengthened to a Category 3 storm with sustained winds at 115 mph, and it’s expected to become a Category 4 storm before it makes landfall, according to the National Hurricane Center.
The state of emergency declaration allows the government and emergency services to activate authorities and resources that are unavailable in non-emergencies, such as moving assets and special response teams throughout the state.
“We know that a hurricane is coming in our direction,” McMaster said during Saturday’s news conference. “We know that it’s a strong one. We know that it’s coming and that we need to take precaution.”
As of noon Monday, McMaster had not announced any evacuation orders.
According to the National Hurricane Cetner, Beaufort County is just outside Hurricane Florence’s forecasted track — known as the “cone of uncertainty.” Still, experts caution residents to stay prepared.
To watch the press conference, visit Gov. McMaster’s Facebook page for a Facebook Live video at 2:30 p.m.
