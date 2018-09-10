Beaufort County out of ‘cone of uncertainty,’ but don’t stop preparing, experts urge

Beaufort County now sits just outside Hurricane Florence’s “cone of uncertainty,” but residents and visitors shouldn’t stop preparing for the storm, experts say.
As of 5 a.m. Monday, Florence was located about 625 miles southeast of Bermuda and was moving west-northwest at 9 mph, according to an advisory from the National Hurricane Center. The hurricane has strengthened to a Category 2 storm with sustained winds at 105 mph.
“It’s prudent ... to maintain a constant watch on the system,” said Peter Mohlin, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Charleston who explained that there could be as much as 175 miles difference between the storm’s actual track and the storm’s forecast five days before landfall.
The hurricane is expected to strengthen to a Category 4 storm before it makes landfall, and the effects of the storm will be wide-reaching, he said.
“This is going to be a unique system and ... we think it’s going to stall and could make some kind of loop,” Mohlin said.
He advised those in Beaufort County to continue getting prepared for the storm.
The area could begin seeing tropical storm-force winds by mid-day Thursday, so people still have plenty of time to prepare, he said.
Rip Currents and tides
Lowcountry tide levels, which already would have been high because of “astronomical influences,” will be further elevated Monday morning and evening because of offshore winds and swells from Hurricane Florence today and tonight, according to a hazardous weather bulletin from the National Weather Service in Charleston.
There is also a moderate risk for rip currents for Beaufort County and coastal Jasper County, the bulletin said.
Beaufort County forecast
Today
Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90, except in the mid 80s near the coast. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Tuesday
Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Wednesday
Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Thursday
Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Thursday Night
Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Friday
Tropical storm conditions possible. Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
This story will be updated throughout the day. Check back for the most recent information.
