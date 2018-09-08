Update: Gov. Henry McMaster declares state of emergency as Florence nears east coast

This story has been updated and will continue to be updated throughout the day as the storm develops.
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency Saturday afternoon as Tropical Storm Florence nears the east coast with expectations that it will become a hurricane Saturday night., according to the National Hurricane Center.
Then the storm may become a major hurricane early during the week.
The state of emergency declaration allows emergency services and the government to prepare for the storm by moving assets throughout the state.
“We know that a hurricane is coming in our direction,” McMaster said during a press conference. “We know that it’s a strong one. We know that it’s coming and that we need to take precaution.”
McMaster said it is too early to ask for evacuations.
The track of the storm remains unknown, but there is a chance it will reach the shorelines of Georgia and the Carolinas.
“Wind shear is expected to weaken which will allow (Florence) to strengthen and move west into warmer waters which will help it develop into a hurricane,” Michael Stroz, a meteorologist for the NWS in Charleston said Saturday morning.
According to the National Hurricane Center, the storm was moving at west 7 mph as of 11 a.m. Saturday morning with sustained winds of 65 mph. The center’s five-day forecast shows the storm off the southeastern coast around 8 a.m. on Thursday.
“As of right now, it’s in that big cone,” Stroz said. “The cone itself isn’t touching the east coast yet. I can’t tell the probability of it hitting South Carolina. ... General tracking trends are making it more likely that the southeast coast could receive impacts.”
Large swells are effecting Bermuda as the storm moves west, according to the hurricane center. Portions of the east coast could see rip currents this weekend.
Risk to Beaufort and Jasper counties
The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for Beaufort and Jasper counties.
Both counties are at risk for moderate for rip currents through this evening. The counties could also see elevated tide levels and shallow coastal flooding with the evening high tide.
Be prepared
As the storm is monitored over the next week, meteorologists warn to review hurricane plans and have supplies ready.
“Keep a close eye on the forecast and now is the time to make sure your hurricane kit is ready,” Stroz said. “Go over evacuation plans.”
Beaufort and Jasper county emergency personnel continue to monitor the storm.
A list of what to prepare for the storm can be found by clicking here.
