What are airlines doing for passengers as Hurricane Florence disrupts travel plans?

As Hurricane Florence moves closer to battering the Lowcountry, airlines are beginning to offer fee waivers to customers looking to change their flights due to the looming storm.
Here are the airlines that have offered free changes or cancellations so far:
American Airlines
- Charleston, Savannah and Hilton Head’s airports are among several airports that “may” allow you to change your flight with no fee.
jetBlue Airways
- jetBlue will waive any change or cancellation fees for trips from Thursday through Saturday for four airports, including Charleston.
Southwest Airlines
- Passengers flying through one of six airports, including Charleston, may change their flights to any date within two weeks of their previously scheduled flight at no extra charge.
Allegiant Air
- Travel through Charleston and Savannah may be “disrupted” due to Hurricane Florence, but the airline says that passengers must check their individual flight to see if they are eligible for free changes or cancellations.
Frontier Airlines
- It has “enacted guidelines” for several southeastern airports, including Savannah and Charleston, effective Monday through Saturday, Sept. 16. However, it has not stated what those guidelines are yet.
This page will be updated as additional airlines serving the Lowcountry announce fee waivers.
