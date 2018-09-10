When will Beaufort County Schools reopen after Hurricane Florence? What about makeup days?

Beaufort County Schools will be closed Tuesday through the remainder of the week following South Carolina governor Henry McMaster’s coast-wide evacuation order.
A decision on whether to resume classes on Monday, Sept. 17 will be made this weekend, according to school district spokesperson Jim Foster.
All district athletic or extracurricular events scheduled for this week, as well as town hall meetings at May River High School, Whale Branch Early College High and Bluffton Middle School, are canceled and will be rescheduled.
Information on makeup days will be conveyed to parents and employees next week, according to Foster.
