Can you return to Hilton Head, Beaufort Co. after Hurricane Florence evacuation?

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster ordered an evacuation Monday afternoon of the state’s entire coast starting at noon Tuesday ahead of Hurricane Florence, which is expected to make landfall in North Carolina later this week.
During his news conference, McMaster said U.S. 278 and U.S. 21 will be “ready for reversal” at noon on Tuesday, but the final decision on whether to implement lane reversals would come later from local authorities.
As of Monday afternoon, however, no roadblocks or lane reversals have been scheduled for Tuesday in Beaufort County, including the Hilton Head Island bridges, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.
“We are not going to restrict people’s movements within the county until lane reversals are necessary, if they become necessary,” said Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Capt. Bob Bromage on Monday evening.
The Sheriff’s Office will hold a press conference at noon Tuesday.
For the most recent information on evacuations, call Beaufort County’s hurricane hotline at 1-800-963-5023.
