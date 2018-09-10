Hurricane Florence evacuation routes: Here’s where you need to go from Beaufort County

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has ordered an evacuation of the state’s coastline, including Beaufort County, on Monday afternoon.
There are expected to be lane reversals taking effect Tuesday at noon on Beaufort County’s main highways, according to Henry McCaster’s 2:45 p.m. press conference, but the timing was not definite.
Hurricane Florence strengthened into a Category 4 storm just after noon Monday, and its expected track has it making landfall on the Carolinas coastline later this week.
SCDOT has an interactive map that shows exactly where you can leave Beaufort County to go further inland.
Also, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s office has a map for a localized view of where to go.
Here is the basic breakdown of the two maps:
Beaufort
- Your best route is to head north to U.S. 21 and 17.
Hilton Head and Bluffton
- For those on Hilton Head, use the Cross Island Parkway or William Hilton Parkway and continue onto U.S. 278. Tolls will be lifted.
- Bluffton residents can head down the same highway.
All routes merge onto I-95 for those traveling north or for those wanting to head west and merge onto I-16.
This story will be updated as more information is confirmed.
