Monday’s cancellations and closures in Beaufort County ahead of Hurricane Florence

As Hurricane Florence threatens the Lowcountry, check back here to keep track of which Beaufort County government offices and services will remain open throughout the week.
This story will be updated
Beaufort County
- All Beaufort County meetings have been canceled for Sept. 10
- Beaufort County offices are open for normal hours as of Sept. 10.
- The Beaufort branch of the Beaufort County Library at 311 Scott St. is open for normal operation as of Sept. 10.
- The Beaufort County Treasurer’s Office has reopened for normal hours as of Sept. 10.
The DMV office at 28 Munch Drive is open for normal operation as of Sept. 10.
Bluffton
- Bluffton Town Hall is open as of Sept. 10
- The Historic Preservation Review Committee for Sept. 10 is canceled.
- The DMV office at 15 Sheridan Park is open for normal operation as of Sept. 10.
- The Bluffton branch of the Beaufort County Library at 120 Palmetto Way is open for normal operation as of Sept. 10.
Hilton Head Island
- Hilton Head Island Town Hall is open as of Sept. 10
- All meetings will take place as planned Sept. 10.
- The Island Rec Center is open for normal hours as of Sept. 10.
- The Hilton Head Airport is open for normal operation as of Sept. 10.
- The Hilton Head Island branch of the Beaufort County Library at 11 Beach City Road is open for normal operation as of Sept. 10.
