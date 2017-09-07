Thursday Storm Center: Do you have a question about Hurricane Irma? We’re here to help

The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette would like to hear from you.
If you have a Hurricane Irma-related question or information you think would be important or helpful to share with others in the aftermath of the storm, please call our newsroom at 843-706-8140, email newsroom@islandpacket.com, comment on this story below or direct message us on the Packet’s Facebook page or the Gazette’s Facebook page.
We will post links to each question here as we answer them, so bookmark this page for the latest information.
A new Storm Center will publish every morning with as much updated information as possible. If you are looking for yesterday’s Storm Center, please click here.
The storm’s path
▪ Irma on track to make landfall in South Carolina, but how strong will it be?
▪ Here’s what we know about Hurricane Irma as of Thursday morning
▪ How does Hurricane Irma’s track compare to Hurricane Matthew’s?
▪ How is this going to affect Hunting Island?
▪ What damage has Hurricane Irma done so far?
▪ Beaufort County storm surge map
Evacuation
Note: No evacuation order has been issued yet. South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster will hold a media briefing with state emergency response officials at 2 p.m. Thursday. Any evacuation order would come from the governor. Read more here.
▪ Should you turn off your water and electricity in SC during Hurricane Irma evacuation?
▪ If we evacuate can I leave my pets at home or at the Beaufort County animal shelter?
▪ What you need to know about evacuating from Beaufort County
▪ Airlines offer cheap tickets to get people out of Hurricane Irma’s path
▪ The city of Beaufort has declared a state of emergency. What does that mean?
▪ What does it mean now that the governor of South Carolina has declared a state of emergency?
▪ Does it seem likely that we’re going to have to evacuate?
▪ How long should I expect to be away if there’s an evacuation?
▪ When will we know about evacuation?
▪ Should I book a hotel room now?
Gas and supplies
▪ Which gas stations have gas as of Thursday and which ones are expecting more fuel later?
▪ This Hurricane Matthew food sanctuary hopes to be open for Irma, but don’t expect smokes
▪ Is it true places are already running out of supplies in Beaufort County?
▪ If we see any price-gouging in Beaufort, what should we do?
Closures and cancellations
▪ Find a list of Beaufort County’s event cancellations here
▪ Have any local schools announced closures yet?
▪ How will the storm affect my neighborhood?
Information from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Management Division
▪ I missed the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Management Division press conference. How can I watch?
Traffic
▪ Check current Beaufort County traffic conditions here
▪ Check current South Carolina traffic conditions here
How to prepare
▪ Should you turn off your water and electricity in SC during Hurricane Irma evacuation?
▪ Important information for pet owners
▪ How do I sign up for alerts from Beaufort County Emergency Management?
▪ What you need to know about evacuating from Beaufort County
▪ Here are all the contacts you should save in your phone before Hurricane Irma
▪ What should I be doing right now?
Related reading
▪ When is hurricane season over?
▪ Wait. Aren’t we in the middle of fixing Hurricane Matthew beach damage in Sea Pines? How’s this going to work if Hurricane Irma hits?
▪ First images from Hurricane Irma in Caribbean: Widespread destruction
▪ Hurricane Irma: This Delta flight flew right into the storm—then had minutes to escape
▪ ‘Sweating bullets’: Beaufort County wary of Irma less than year after Matthew
▪ Do rattlesnakes and flying fish know something about Hurricane Irma that we don’t?
▪ With Hurricane Irma gaining strength, here’s what the Lowcountry learned from Matthew
Comments