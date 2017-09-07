SC Gov. Henry McMaster announces plans to call for evacuation starting Saturday

A day after South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster declared a State of Emergency for Hurricane Irma, he announced plans for a likely evacuation that would start Saturday morning.

Although he didn’t announce an official evacuation at the press conference on Thursday, he encouraged residents to leave coastal areas starting now if they can.

McMaster said he is expecting to issue an evacuation order on Saturday, which would go into effect at 10 a.m. Lanes will be reversed at that time.

He also said it is likely he will announce tomorrow that schools will be closed on Monday and Tuesday in all 46 counties.

As of 2 p.m. Thursday, an evacuation order was issued for healthcare facilities in multiple coastal counties, including Beaufort and Jasper counties, the governor said.

Earlier Thursday afternoon, Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal issued a mandatory evacuation order starting Saturday for Savannah, Chatham County, all counties east of I-95 and some counties west of I-95. A total of 30 counties in Georgia are currently under a State of Emergency.

Hurricane Irma has already caused devastating effects in the Caribbean, where at least 11 people have been killed. Irma will likely soon make landfall in Florida, where evacuations are already under way, before approaching the Lowcountry, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The NHC’s current most likely track now sees Irma setting its sights on the Georgia and South Carolina coast, where it currently looks to make landfall in Savannah as a major hurricane late Monday before rapidly weakening to a Category 1 according to Blair Holloway, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Charleston.

Still, the chances of Irma making landfall anywhere along the Lowcountry coast are roughly identical.

High winds, levels of rainfall and extensive flooding are expected along the coast of South Carolina.

Before Hurricane Matthew last year, an evacuation order was issued on Tuesday, Oct. 4 and the hurricane hit Beaufort County on Saturday, Oct. 8.