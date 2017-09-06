Rooms in Georgia, Tennessee are booking up ahead of Hurricane Irma

Those looking to get out of South Carolina ahead of Hurricane Irma, may have to go some distance to find a room if they don’t book soon.
According to an Expedia hotel search, 90 percent of rooms were booked in Augusta, Atlanta, Chattanooga and Asheville.
Rooms also appeared to be filling up in Nashville with 75 percent of rooms left as of Wednesday morning.
Birmingham was 50 percent booked and Knoxville seemed to be fairing the best with 139 properties available for rooms.
Never miss a local story.
Rooms in South Carolina were booking up a slower rate, with Columbia showing 60 percent of rooms booked and Greenville 70 percent of rooms booked.
Charlotte also had about 40 percent of its rooms booked.
The Expedia search was based on a stay from Saturday to Saturday.
Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG
Comments