Will Hurricane Irma hit South Carolina? ‘It’d make Matthew look insignificant,’ meteorologist says

While there is still a lot of uncertainty as to where record-breaking Hurricane Irma will make landfall, chances of a “worst-case scenario” for South Carolina are increasing, according to Pete Mohlin, Charleston National Weather Service meteorologist.

According to the latest models issued by the National Hurricane Center 8 a.m. Wednesday, the chances have increased that Irma would track up the east coast of Florida and possibly make landfall as a major hurricane somewhere between Georgia and the Carolinas early next week.

“If that would happen, it would make Matthew look completely insignificant,” Mohlin said. “Words couldn’t describe the impact. It would be catastrophic.”

Tropical weather track Reload page every few hours for the latest tracking information. Source: National Hurricane Center

However, forecasters stress that the track could change significantly within the next five days.

“We will know a lot more when the storm takes a turn north,” Mohlin said. “The shift makes a world of difference. There is still a chance that it could head up the Gulf coast and there’s still a chance it could make landfall in Florida.”

According to the hurricane center, Irma’s shift north would take place some time between Saturday and Sunday.

Mohlin said the hurricane center’s five-day track should include the South Carolina coastal area sometime later today.

“There’s still time to make plans and prepare and keep in mind the storm’s effects can hit anywhere within a 200 mile range, so be ready for any scenario,” he said

The latest on Irma’s track

Hurricane Irma has strengthened to an “extremely dangerous” Category 5 hurricane, showing no signs of weakening as it churns over the Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The storm, now being called the strongest ever measured in the Atlantic basin, could make landfall in Florida, Georgia or the Carolinas later this weekend or early next week, meteorologists at the National Weather Service report.

As of 8 a.m. Wednesday, Irma was located 15 miles west of St. Martin, sporting maximum sustained winds of 185 mph as it moved west-northwest at speeds of 15 mph.

The extremely dangerous core of Irma is forecast to move over portions of the northern Leeward Islands on Tuesday evening and early Wednesday.

A hurricane warning is in effect for Puerto Rico and more than a dozen Caribbean islands, including the U.S. Virgin Islands.

How powerful is Irma?

Irma is already the strongest hurricane ever recorded outside the Caribbean and the Gulf of Mexico, the National Hurricane Center reports.

The NHC describes a Category 5 hurricane damage as:

“A high percentage of framed homes will be destroyed, with total roof failure and wall collapse. Fallen trees and power poles will isolate residential areas. Power outages will last for weeks to possibly months. Most of the area will be uninhabitable for weeks or months.”

How will Irma affect the U.S.?

It is still too early to determine Irma’s track and potential effects on the U.S. East Coast, depending on whether the storm tracks east or west of Florida and if the storm makes landfall in the next few days.

Weather service forecasters are “fairly confident” the storm will shift northward sometime this week, but uncertain as to when the northward turn would occur, weather service meteorologist Doug Berry said Tuesday.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott declared a state of emergency Monday evening to prepare for the storm as the National Hurricane Center in Miami forecasts the storm to track near the south end of Florida by Sunday morning.

While it’s still too early to determine how Irma will affect South Carolina, the weather service warns that powerful swells generated by Irma will reach beaches in Beaufort County starting Tuesday and increase the chance for rip currents.

Where to find updates and how to prepare

The weather service urges anyone on the South Carolina and Georgia coasts to have a hurricane plan in place and to closely monitor the forecast over the next week as there is an “increasing risk” for Irma affecting the South Carolina coast from this weekend into early next week.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office’s Emergency Management Division will hold a press conference on Hurricane Irma preparation on Wednesday. The sheriff’s office urges residents to sign up for NIXLE alerts ahead of the storm here.

Here’s a Lowcountry hurricane preparedness guide with all the information you need for preparing for a hurricane.

Check back as we continue to report on this storm throughout the week.