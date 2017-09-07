Lines of cars snake around some Beaufort County gas stations as folks fill up before Hurricane Irma arrives
Where can I buy gas in Beaufort County right now?

By Kelly Meyerhofer

kmeyerhofer@islandpacket.com

September 07, 2017 9:34 AM

Filling up your car ahead of Hurricane Irma? Here’s a list of which stations do and don’t have fuel right. This list will be updated throughout the day Thursday.

If you see a station not listed on here or know of any gas stations that have run out of fuel, feel free to let us know by emailing newsroom@islandpacket.com, calling 843-706-8136 or commenting on the story below.

Hilton Head Island

Has fuel

▪  Enmark, 3 Palmetto Bay Road

▪  Kangaroo Express, 85 Pope Ave.

▪  Plantation Station, 79 Lighthouse Road

▪  Station One, 1 Palmetto Parkway

▪  Enmark, 125 Mathews Drive

Out of fuel

▪  Parkers, 165 William Hilton Parkway

▪  Circle K, 825 William Hilton Parkway

▪  Grant’s Mini Mart, 651 William Hilton Parkway — A store employee said fuel is out currently, but the store is expecting a shipment Thursday night.

▪  Pantry, 787 William Hilton Parkway

Bluffton

Has fuel

▪  Exxon, 103 Buckwalter Place Blvd. — A store employee said supplies will last another hour or so and hoping to get replenished.

▪  Enmark, 101 Commerce Place — A store employee said Enmark is currently out of fuel, but another shipment is coming in an hour.

▪  Parker’s, 469 Buckwalter Parkway

▪  Parker's, 2 Gateway Village

▪  Parker's, 1286 Fording Island Road

Out of fuel

▪  Enmark, 4372 Bluffton Parkway

▪  Parker's, 6200 Jennifer Court

Beaufort

Has fuel

▪  Exxon, 1 Fairfield Road — A store employee said the store is only allowing vehicles fill-ups, not cans, supply is running low and it’s unclear if supply will be replenished.

▪  Marine Corps Recruit Depot, 144 Boulevard De France

▪  Citgo, 162 Sea Island Parkway

▪  Circle K, 290 Robert Smalls Parkway

No answer

▪  BP, 1300 Boundary St.

▪  Parker’s, 3462 Trask Parkway

