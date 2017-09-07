Where can I buy gas in Beaufort County right now?

Filling up your car ahead of Hurricane Irma? Here’s a list of which stations do and don’t have fuel right. This list will be updated throughout the day Thursday.
If you see a station not listed on here or know of any gas stations that have run out of fuel, feel free to let us know by emailing newsroom@islandpacket.com, calling 843-706-8136 or commenting on the story below.
Hilton Head Island
Has fuel
▪ Enmark, 3 Palmetto Bay Road
▪ Kangaroo Express, 85 Pope Ave.
▪ Plantation Station, 79 Lighthouse Road
▪ Station One, 1 Palmetto Parkway
▪ Enmark, 125 Mathews Drive
Out of fuel
▪ Parkers, 165 William Hilton Parkway
▪ Circle K, 825 William Hilton Parkway
▪ Grant’s Mini Mart, 651 William Hilton Parkway — A store employee said fuel is out currently, but the store is expecting a shipment Thursday night.
▪ Pantry, 787 William Hilton Parkway
Bluffton
Has fuel
▪ Exxon, 103 Buckwalter Place Blvd. — A store employee said supplies will last another hour or so and hoping to get replenished.
▪ Enmark, 101 Commerce Place — A store employee said Enmark is currently out of fuel, but another shipment is coming in an hour.
▪ Parker’s, 469 Buckwalter Parkway
▪ Parker's, 2 Gateway Village
▪ Parker's, 1286 Fording Island Road
Out of fuel
▪ Enmark, 4372 Bluffton Parkway
▪ Parker's, 6200 Jennifer Court
Beaufort
Has fuel
▪ Exxon, 1 Fairfield Road — A store employee said the store is only allowing vehicles fill-ups, not cans, supply is running low and it’s unclear if supply will be replenished.
▪ Marine Corps Recruit Depot, 144 Boulevard De France
▪ Citgo, 162 Sea Island Parkway
▪ Circle K, 290 Robert Smalls Parkway
No answer
▪ BP, 1300 Boundary St.
▪ Parker’s, 3462 Trask Parkway
