Hurricane

Wednesday Storm Center: Do you have a question about Hurricane Irma? We’re here to help

By Liz Farrell

lfarrell@islandpacket.com

September 06, 2017 11:21 AM

The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette would like to hear from you.

If you have a Hurricane Irma-related question or information you think would be important or helpful to share with others in the aftermath of the storm, please call our newsroom at 843-706-8140, email newsroom@islandpacket.com, comment on this story below or direct message us on the Packet’s Facebook page or the Gazette’s Facebook page.

We will post links to each question here as we answer them, so bookmark this page for the latest information.

Storm and evacuation information

▪  When will we know about evacuation?

▪  How can I watch the Beaufort County Emergency Management Division press conference at 2 p.m. today?

▪  Should I book a hotel room now?

▪  Will Hurricane Irma hit South Carolina?

▪  How do I sign up for alerts from Beaufort County Emergency Management?

▪  How will the storm affect my neighborhood?

How to prepare

▪  What should I be doing right now?

▪  I have pets. What are my options if we evacuate?

