Is Irma on its way to South Carolina? Here’s what the latest track says

Hurricane Irma has already cut a devastating path through the Caribbean, and will likely soon make landfall in Florida, where evacuations are already under way. According to National Hurricane Center tracking, it is then likely coming to the Lowcountry.
Tropical weather track
Source: National Hurricane Center
Irma is still a massive Category 5 storm, with sustained winds of 180 mph and gusts up to 219 mph. It is currently moving west-northwest at 17 mph. At 8 a.m. it was about 165 miles southeast of Grand Turk Island.
At its current rate it is expected to reach the Florida Keys by mid-weekend, and the NHC expects the first watches to be issued for the Keys and the Florida Peninsula later Thursday morning.
After passing over part of the Florida peninsula, its current path has it moving back out into the western Atlantic.
Whether or not the eye is on land, the effects of Irma should still rock the Sunshine State.
Irma is enormous, around 400 miles wide according to the Washington Post on Wednesday, meaning it will be able to do massive damage even if the eye is not on shore. As a frame of reference, Hurricane Matthew never came ashore in Beaufort County last year, but still did over $50 million in damage.
After Florida, the NHC’s current most likely track sees Irma setting its sights on the South Carolina coast, where it is expected to hit as anywhere from a Category 1 to Category 3 hurricane late Monday or early Tuesday. It is worth noting that becuase of its size the storm’s effects will be felt many hours before it actually arrives.
Hurricane warnings are in effect for the Dominican Republic from Cabo Engano to the northern border with Haiti and in Haiti from their northern border with the Dominican Republic to Le Mole St. Nicholas, as well as the southeasterm, central and northwestern Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands.
Hurricane watches have been issued for Cuba from Matanzas province eastward to Guantanamo province.
Tropical storm warnings have been issued in the Dominican Republic from south of Cabo Engano westward to the southern border with Haiti, as well as Haiti from south of Le Mole St. Nicholas to Port-Au-Prince and the Cuban provinces of Guantanamo, Holguin, and Las Tunas.
States of emergency have been issued for Florida, Georgia, South and North Carolina.
An emergency was also declared in Beaufort by Mayor Billy Keyserling. The mayor’s order will be in effect through Tuesday afternoon unless called off by the mayor before then.
In Beaufort County no evacuation orders have yet been given, but people are advised to prepare and be ready in case an evacuation notice is issued.
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office will be releasing additional information late Thursday morning after a 10:30 a.m. conference call with the South Carolina Emergency Management Division.
If you need advice on how to prepare for the coming storm, would like to better understand the conditions that Irma might bring, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has teamed up with the National Weather Service in Charleston to create a hurricane preparedness guide.
Michael Olinger: 843-706-8107, @mikejolinger
