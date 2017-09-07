Is Irma on its way to South Carolina? Here’s what the latest track says

More Videos 2:58 Hurricane Irma could now hit South Carolina. How does its track compare to Matthew's? Pause 2:38 'This is not Matthew': What you need know if Beaufort County evacuates for Irma 1:20 It's looking more likely for Hurricane Irma to impact South Carolina. Here's what we know. 5:15 Social media captures the Leeward Islands as Hurricane Irma approaches Tuesday 0:26 Monstrous rattlesnake swims to boaters on May River -"Don't let it on the boat. Go, go." 1:36 Irma becomes the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever 1:36 Irma becomes the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever recorded 1:42 Here's what we know about Hurricane Irma as of Tuesday morning 0:23 Fire at Bluffton Chow Daddy's 1:46 Here’s what meteorologists were saying about Hurricane Irma on Friday Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Hurricane Irma could now hit South Carolina. How does its track compare to Matthew's? The National Hurricane Center now says Hurricane Irma could track up the east coast and make landfall in South Carolina. Here's a day-by-day comparison of Hurricane Matthew's track compared to the path Irma has taken so far. The National Hurricane Center now says Hurricane Irma could track up the east coast and make landfall in South Carolina. Here's a day-by-day comparison of Hurricane Matthew's track compared to the path Irma has taken so far. Ashley Jean Reese areese@islandpacket.com

