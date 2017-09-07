Is Irma on its way to South Carolina? Here’s what the latest track says

More Videos

Hurricane Irma could now hit South Carolina. How does its track compare to Matthew's? 2:58

Hurricane Irma could now hit South Carolina. How does its track compare to Matthew's?

Pause
'This is not Matthew': What you need know if Beaufort County evacuates for Irma 2:38

'This is not Matthew': What you need know if Beaufort County evacuates for Irma

It's looking more likely for Hurricane Irma to impact South Carolina. Here's what we know. 1:20

It's looking more likely for Hurricane Irma to impact South Carolina. Here's what we know.

Social media captures the Leeward Islands as Hurricane Irma approaches Tuesday 5:15

Social media captures the Leeward Islands as Hurricane Irma approaches Tuesday

Monstrous rattlesnake swims to boaters on May River -'Don't let it on the boat. Go, go.' 0:26

Monstrous rattlesnake swims to boaters on May River -"Don't let it on the boat. Go, go."

Irma becomes the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever 1:36

Irma becomes the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever

Irma becomes the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever recorded 1:36

Irma becomes the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever recorded

Here's what we know about Hurricane Irma as of Tuesday morning 1:42

Here's what we know about Hurricane Irma as of Tuesday morning

Fire at Bluffton Chow Daddy's 0:23

Fire at Bluffton Chow Daddy's

Here’s what meteorologists were saying about Hurricane Irma on Friday 1:46

Here’s what meteorologists were saying about Hurricane Irma on Friday

  • Hurricane Irma could now hit South Carolina. How does its track compare to Matthew's?

    The National Hurricane Center now says Hurricane Irma could track up the east coast and make landfall in South Carolina. Here's a day-by-day comparison of Hurricane Matthew's track compared to the path Irma has taken so far.

The National Hurricane Center now says Hurricane Irma could track up the east coast and make landfall in South Carolina. Here's a day-by-day comparison of Hurricane Matthew's track compared to the path Irma has taken so far. Ashley Jean Reese areese@islandpacket.com
The National Hurricane Center now says Hurricane Irma could track up the east coast and make landfall in South Carolina. Here's a day-by-day comparison of Hurricane Matthew's track compared to the path Irma has taken so far. Ashley Jean Reese areese@islandpacket.com

Hurricane

Is Irma on its way to South Carolina? Here’s what the latest track says

By Michael Olinger

molinger@islandpacket.com

September 07, 2017 5:42 AM

Hurricane Irma has already cut a devastating path through the Caribbean, and will likely soon make landfall in Florida, where evacuations are already under way. According to National Hurricane Center tracking, it is then likely coming to the Lowcountry.

Tropical weather track

Reload page every few hours for the latest tracking information.

 

Source: National Hurricane Center

Irma is still a massive Category 5 storm, with sustained winds of 180 mph and gusts up to 219 mph. It is currently moving west-northwest at 17 mph. At 8 a.m. it was about 165 miles southeast of Grand Turk Island.

At its current rate it is expected to reach the Florida Keys by mid-weekend, and the NHC expects the first watches to be issued for the Keys and the Florida Peninsula later Thursday morning.

After passing over part of the Florida peninsula, its current path has it moving back out into the western Atlantic.

Whether or not the eye is on land, the effects of Irma should still rock the Sunshine State.

Irma is enormous, around 400 miles wide according to the Washington Post on Wednesday, meaning it will be able to do massive damage even if the eye is not on shore. As a frame of reference, Hurricane Matthew never came ashore in Beaufort County last year, but still did over $50 million in damage.

After Florida, the NHC’s current most likely track sees Irma setting its sights on the South Carolina coast, where it is expected to hit as anywhere from a Category 1 to Category 3 hurricane late Monday or early Tuesday. It is worth noting that becuase of its size the storm’s effects will be felt many hours before it actually arrives.

Hurricane warnings are in effect for the Dominican Republic from Cabo Engano to the northern border with Haiti and in Haiti from their northern border with the Dominican Republic to Le Mole St. Nicholas, as well as the southeasterm, central and northwestern Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands.

Hurricane watches have been issued for Cuba from Matanzas province eastward to Guantanamo province.

Tropical storm warnings have been issued in the Dominican Republic from south of Cabo Engano westward to the southern border with Haiti, as well as Haiti from south of Le Mole St. Nicholas to Port-Au-Prince and the Cuban provinces of Guantanamo, Holguin, and Las Tunas.

States of emergency have been issued for Florida, Georgia, South and North Carolina.

An emergency was also declared in Beaufort by Mayor Billy Keyserling. The mayor’s order will be in effect through Tuesday afternoon unless called off by the mayor before then.

In Beaufort County no evacuation orders have yet been given, but people are advised to prepare and be ready in case an evacuation notice is issued.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office will be releasing additional information late Thursday morning after a 10:30 a.m. conference call with the South Carolina Emergency Management Division.

If you need advice on how to prepare for the coming storm, would like to better understand the conditions that Irma might bring, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has teamed up with the National Weather Service in Charleston to create a hurricane preparedness guide.

Tropical storm timelines

2016

2017

Michael Olinger: 843-706-8107, @mikejolinger

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Hurricane Irma could now hit South Carolina. How does its track compare to Matthew's?

View More Video