Expert: ‘Uncertainty is tremendous’ for Beaufort County in Hurricane Florence

Beaufort County residents have been flip-flopping between worry and relief over Hurricane Florence’s projected path, and Wednesday morning’s update offers little comfort.
Storm surge and hurricane warnings do not extend to Beaufort County, but that could change, said Michael Emlaw, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Charleston.
“This forecast is changing fairly quickly, and I would not be surprised if we have a hurricane coming back off the coast back toward our area,” Emlaw said. “The uncertainty is tremendous.”
He said the current track of the storm indicates Beaufort County would not see extreme winds or rain, but residents shouldn’t let down their guard.
“It’s possible that hurricane conditions could occur on Hilton Head Island this weekend,” Emlaw said.
Beaufort County is not likely to see any direct impacts from the storm until Friday, “with the strongest winds being later Saturday and into Sunday,” he said.
He explained that there is a wide range of possibilities in rainfall amounts in the Lowcountry because no one knows whether the storm will stall off shore or move inland.
“It’s the difference between a quarter inch and 10-15 inches,” he said.
What’s more certain is beach erosion and dangerous surf conditions.
“No one should enter the surf due to life threatening rip currents,” said a statement issued Wednesday morning by the weather service.
