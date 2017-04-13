Liz Farrell

April 13, 2017 1:43 PM

Find out what you’ve missed so far this season on ‘Southern Charm’

By Liz Farrell

lfarrell@islandpacket.com

If you don’t watch every episode RIGHT when they air, what are you doing with your life?

Lucky for you, I’ve factored your lifestyle needs into the equation here. Here are the recaps for season 4 of “Southern Charm.” Watch the show whenever you want and read these to feel like you just watched it with your meanest friend:

▪  Episode 1: How Thomas Ravenel’s $30K rug might be hurting some feelings today

▪  Episode 2: The night Landon Clements annoyed the Lord God Almighty

This list will be updated throughout the season, assuming I don’t quit before then because Landon has hired me to “roam” the world with her for that travel blog of hers.

I know. It’ll never happen.

PS. If you’re just catching up with season three, you can find those recaps here.

Liz Farrell: 843-706-8140, @elizfarrell

