April 10, 2017 5:30 PM

A guide to what you missed on season three of ‘Southern Charm’

By Liz Farrell

The fourth season of “Southern Charm” has already started and you’re still catching up on last season, right?

It’s OK. I understand. I truly envy you for having a life, something I clearly lack, so I’ve made it a little easier for you to get through this Bravo sprint — to really prepare you for the profundity of this current season — by putting all my season 3 recaps in one place.

Here is what you missed in last season on “Southern Charm”:

▪  Episode 1: Farrell: ‘Southern Charm’ premiere gets off to surreal and scary star

▪  Episode 2: ‘Southern Charm’ recap: How to throw a reality TV dinner party without drama

▪  Episode 3: ‘Southern Charm’ recap: Stop trying to change Shep Rose

▪  Episode 4: ‘Southern Charm’ recap: T-Rav gets feathers in a bunch at flamingo party

▪  Episode 5: ‘Southern Charm’ recap: Shep Rose doesn’t like roller-skates or tipping strippers

▪  Episode 6: ‘Southern Charm’ recap: Not enough bourbon for The Craig Gatsby

▪  Episode 7: ‘Southern Charm’ recap: Worst — or best? — episode of ‘Scooby-Doo’ ever

▪  Episode 8: ‘Southern Charm’ recap: Cameran Eubanks, don’t you dare leave us

▪  Episode 9: ‘Southern Charm’ recap: Shep Rose is all ‘golllly’ about Los Angeles

▪  Episode 10: ‘Southern Charm’ recap: Is T-Rav the daddy? Find out on next week’s ‘Maury Povich’

▪  Episode 11: ‘Southern Charm’ recap: That time Shep Rose almost punched Thomas Ravenel

▪  Episode 12: ‘Southern Charm’ recap: Shep Rose’s date drops truth bomb on everyone

▪  Reunion Part 1: ‘Southern Charm’ recap: Shep Rose, man of the women, answers for his ‘amorous’ ways

▪  Reunion Part 2: ‘Southern Charm’ recap: Evil princesses Landon and Kathryn make Andy Cohen murderous

Liz Farrell

