Plaid, flowers and flamingos: 5 of the best looks from the last day of Heritage 2021

Thousands of golf fans decked out in pastel, plaid and floral outfits took to Harbour Town Golf Links on Sunday for the final day of the 2021 RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing.

Here are five of the best looks:

‘I fit right in’

Alex Crocker, 37, of Hilton Head Island, was enjoying the last round Sunday with Drew Winters, 33, his friend from Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Crocker has been to Heritage many times, but this was Winters’ first year at the tournament.

Alex Crocker, 37, of Hilton Head Island, left, and Drew Winters, 33, from Tulsa, Oklahoma, right, pose for a photo at the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing on Sunday, April 18, 2021. Sam Ogozalek

Even though only 20% of the usual 135,000 fans were allowed onto the course due to COVID-19, Winters said he loved the event.

“I fit right in,” he said. “I’m never leaving.”

He certainly fit in: He was decked out in a plaid suit with a matching tie.

Fewer fans

Linda Antonelli, 63, meanwhile, has been coming to Heritage for roughly 30 years.

The Hilton Head resident said the capacity restrictions were actually pleasant.

“It’s been wonderful,” she said of the tournament.

She had to wear plaid, of course. It’s a tradition.

Linda Antonelli, 63, of Hilton Head Island, poses for a photo at the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing on Sunday, April 18, 2021. Sam Ogozalek

‘Escape the craziness’

Andy Gibbons, 67, just moved to Hilton Head in February. She previously lived in Washington, D.C.

She left the capital to “escape the craziness,” Gibbons said.

Andy Gibbons, 67, of Hilton Head Island, poses for a photo at the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing on Sunday, April 18, 2021. Sam Ogozalek

What does she think of her first Heritage?

“I love it,” she said, walking out near the 10th hole in a dress decorated with blue, orange and yellow plants and flowers.

Flamingos and flora

Mike and Debbie Kilgore, 61 and 63, respectively, also recently moved to the area from Atlanta.

They made Hilton Head their home last March and opened a business at The Shops at Sea Pines Center: Hazel and Dean’s, which sells gourmet meat and cheese, wine and craft beer.

Mike has been to Heritage several times, but it was Debbie’s first tournament.

The couple got into the Heritage spirit on Sunday. Mike wore a bright red shirt with blue flowers and Debbie wore a shirt sporting dozens of flamingos.

Mike Kilgore, 61, and Debbie Kilgore, 63, both of Hilton Head Island, pose for a photo at the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing on Sunday, April 18, 2021. Sam Ogozalek

Gotta run ...

Troy Hensley, 41, of Augusta, Georgia, poses for a photo at the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing on Sunday, April 18, 2021. Sam Ogozalek





Troy Hensley, 41, of Augusta, Georgia, was excited to show off his outfit on Sunday (which included a pair of bright pink, white and green pants).

But before a reporter could ask him about his hat and tiger mask, Hensley took off. South Carolina native Dustin Johnson, the world No. 1 golfer, was playing just up ahead.

Hensley didn’t want to miss the next shot.