A guide to Heritage 2021: Parking, food, pandemic rules and more

The RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing is inching back to normalcy this year, as a limited number of spectators gear up for the tournament, which is deploying a range of COVID-19 safety measures.

Here’s what you need to know about the 2021 Heritage if you’re planning to go:

Where should I park?

Free general parking is located at the Coastal Discovery Museum at 70 Honey Horn Drive. A motor coach service will operate from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday to drive spectators from Honey Horn to Harbour Town Marina. There’s no general spectator parking in Sea Pines Resort, where the tournament is held at Harbour Town Golf Links.

Cyclists can enter Sea Pines if they have a ticket or volunteer badge. Free bicycle parking is available at the tennis courts next to the golf clubhouse’s parking lot. People are responsible for their own bike locks.

During tournament hours, Uber drivers and taxis can pick up and drop off at The Shops at Sea Pines Center at 71 Lighthouse Road. They can pick up at locations around the course once play has ended.

What COVID-19 rules are in effect?

Only about 20% of fans will be allowed onto the course for this year’s tournament. That means roughly 27,000 spectators will be flowing in and out of Harbour Town Golf Links instead of the usual 135,000 people.

Masks are required at all times at the Heritage (both indoors and outdoors), with a few exceptions. Children under the age of 2 don’t need to wear them. Neither do people with a medical condition that makes wearing a mask difficult.

Spectators don’t have to wear masks when actively eating or drinking.

A face shield is not an appropriate substitute for a mask, according to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Guests must bring their own face coverings, said Angela McSwain, marketing and communications director for the Heritage Classic Foundation. Hand sanitizer will be provided on site.

Fans have to practice social distancing and can’t eat or drink within 10 feet of the course ropelines. Handshakes, fist bumps and autographs with players are prohibited.

“Failure to comply with any posted or verbal guidelines may result in consequential action, including expulsion from the tournament grounds,” according to the Heritage website.

Spectators must complete a COVID-19 questionnaire before entering the course, too.

If a fan says they’ve been in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 14 days, or says they’ve experienced one or more common coronavirus symptoms, they won’t be permitted on the grounds. A spectator wouldn’t qualify for a ticket refund in that situation, McSwain said.

“If you begin to feel ill or have symptoms after arrival at the event, go directly to a First Aid tent,” according to the tournament website.

First Aid tents are located near the clubhouse and the 17th hole.

A scorekeeper wears a mask to prevent the potential spread of the coronavirus on the 18th green during the final round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament, Sunday, June 21, 2020, in Hilton Head Island, S.C. Gerry Broome AP

What should I wear?

The National Weather Service predicts that the beginning of this week will be sunny, with temperatures in the upper 70s or low 80s.

There’s a slight chance for rain Wednesday afternoon. Forecasters expect temperatures to dip into the low 70s starting Thursday. Showers may also pass through on Thursday, Friday night and Saturday.

The Island Packet has compiled a guide that will publish online Monday with some of this year’s best Heritage outfit options: http://bit.ly/HeritageFashionTips

A hint: Opt for comfortable shoes.

How much does food cost? What about drinks?

There are five concession stands on the course, according to McSwain. Marleys Shrimp & Burger “Shack” is featured at a stand close to the 2nd green and 7th tee. The SERG Restaurant Group is offering a “core” menu at a location between the 1st and 9th holes and a stand near the 15th green.

SERG also has a “Grab N Go” menu featured at locations close to the 17th tee and 13th green.

Snacks, which include trail mix and candy bars, are mostly $2 each. A pretzel is $7. Sandwiches, hot dogs, hamburgers and salads range from $7 to $11.

The Marleys Shrimp & Burger “Shack” menu includes fried shrimp, fried flounder and fried oysters, among other things. The bigger items on that menu range from $7 to $18.

The concession stands also have water, juice, soda, beer, hard seltzers, wine and cocktails. A glass of wine or a cocktail each cost $9.

Golfers warms up on the practice green, during the second round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament, Friday, June 19, 2020, in Hilton Head Island, S.C. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) Gerry Broome AP

What are the phone rules?

Cellphones and other mobile devices must be on silent mode at all times. Phone calls are allowed only in certain areas. Those locations can be found online at: http://bit.ly/HeritagePolicies2021

Who’s playing in the tournament?

Dustin Johnson, the World No. 1 golfer and a South Carolina native, has committed to play the Heritage. Johnson finished 17th at last year’s tournament.

Past champions and Team RBC ambassadors have also committed to play: Webb Simpson (the 2020 victor), Jim Furyk, Matt Kuchar, Graeme McDowell and Brandt Snedeker.

The entire field can be found online at: http://bit.ly/HeritageField2021

When do they tee off?

Players’ tee times weren’t available as of Sunday afternoon. This story will be updated online once those times are published.

The morning starting times for the first and second rounds are 7:20 to 9 a.m. The afternoon starting times are 11:50 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The third and final rounds’ starting times are 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Webb Simpson poses with the championship trophy after winning the RBC Heritage golf tournament, Sunday, June 21, 2020, in Hilton Head Island, S.C. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) Gerry Broome AP

When are the Pro-Am events?

One Pro-Am will be open to spectators on Wednesday. It runs from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Another Pro-Am will be held Monday when the course is closed to the public.

Where’s the official event schedule?

The event schedule can be found online at: http://bit.ly/HeritageSchedule2021

How can I find The Island Packet’s coverage?

All of our reporting about this year’s tournament can be found online at: http://bit.ly/HeritageCoverage