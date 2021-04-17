Those shoes better be made for walkin’: Fans share their shoe choices from RBC Heritage

More from the series RBC Heritage 2021 With limited spectators for the 2021 event, RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing is Hilton Head’s first big, in-person event since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The Island Packet is your guide for updates and information throughout the tournament. Expand All

Tennis shoes were the name of the game at RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing 2021.

After hours of walking the course, an Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette reporter was unable to find one person wearing heels — once a staple of the golf tournament.

To some, that means spectators have strayed from tradition. To others, it’s a welcome reprieve for calves, heels and toes.

But RBC Heritage had no shortage of fancy footwear.

From $300 golf shoes to canvas sneakers, here’s a rundown of the most important part of the outfit: The shoes.

Fancy pants (and shoes)

Mark Horton, who was visiting from London, was sporting a pair of houndstooth Footjoy Icons near the concession stand on the first hole fairway.

Horton said he was a coach for several players, including Billy Horschel and Brandt Snedeker.

His black shoes were teaching shoes that Horton said he can wear on the golf course.

He designed the shoes to include black and white houndstooth because he “loves a bit of plaid.”

Asked how much the shoes cost, he said “I have no idea, I get them for nothing.”

Then he guessed the shoes probably cost between $200 and $300 per pair.

Wait... how many pairs do you own?

Near the second hole tee box, Sea Pines residents Dennis and Sharon Ryan were watching players tee off wearing shoes that almost matched.

Dennis explained their colorful footwear was created by a Canadian company named Biion.

Aiming for comfort and style, the couple chose the shoes they use for golfing, gardening and boating.

Against Dennis’ will, Sharon volunteered the number of pairs of Biion shoes he owns: 25.

“He has every color combination they make,” she explained.

“So they go with every outfit,” he added.

Stan Smiths





Back at the concession stand, Waco, Texas, resident William McNair was enjoying a breakfast sandwich and a cup of coffee in his classic Adidas Stan Smith tennis shoes.

Smith is a star tennis player, a Hilton Head resident and a member of the board of trustees for the Heritage Classic Foundation, so he’s often spotted on the Heritage grounds, surrounded by hundreds of pairs of his namesake shoe.

McNair said he was well aware of Smith’s legendary status — he was a tennis player in high school and college.

On Saturday, he paired the sneakers with his tartan pants and Harbour Town Golf Links polo.

This is McNair’s eighth Heritage tournament.

No heels here

Toward the entrance to the course, McKaleigh Finnan, of California, and Julia Hemmelgarn, of Hilton Head, were starting their day in canvas tennis shoes.

Finnan, who said her boyfriend is a trainer for Matthew Nesmith, said she took fashion advice from him.

“He said tennis shoes and socks are a must,” Finnan said. “That’s advice from a boy who has walked many holes of golf.”

The pair was on the course on Friday, too, where they said they saw other women wearing six-inch wedges and looking miserable.

Finnan said she walked 26 holes of golf on Friday wearing Tory Burch jelly flip flops. They offered little support, and she said she needed a foot massage at the end of the day.

Our advice

To report at RBC Heritage, The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette tells reporters they need three things: A computer charger, bug spray and good walking shoes.

At the time this story went to print, its author had zero blisters and was sporting a pair of supportive white tennis shoes.

She’d recommend them tenfold for anyone heading to RBC Heritage in the future.