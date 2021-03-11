RBC Heritage SC native, World’s No. 1 player commits to play in RBC Heritage

South Carolina native and World’s No. 1 golfer Dustin Johnson is the latest to commit to the 53rd RBC Heritage at the Harbour Town Golf Links.

The tournament will be held April 12-18.

Johnson will be competing for his chance to take home a plaid jacket along with previously committed past champions and Team RBC ambassadors Webb Simpson, Jim Furyk, Matt Kuchar, Graeme McDowell and Brandt Snedeker.

Johnson, who attended Dutch Fork High School and played at Coastal Carolina, has 24 victories on the PGA Tour and three others worldwide. He earned his second major championship at the 2020 Masters in November, where he won by five strokes and became the first player with a 72-hole score lower than 270. He won the FedExCup for the first time in 2020 and is currently ranked No. 1 in the Official World Golf Rankings.

Johnson finished 17th at last year’s RBC Heritage.

In addition to Johnson, Bluffton’s Bryson Nimmer was given a sponsor’s exemption to this year’s RBC Heritage. Nimmer was a standout at Hilton Head Christian and then at Clemson where he was ACC Freshman of the Year and first team All-American in his senior year.

In 2019, Nimmer competed in 11 events on the MacKenzie TOUR in Canada, making eight cuts. In 2020, he dominated the LOCALiQ Series with two victories and a runner-up finish. The eight tournament series was created by the PGA TOUR following the cancellation of much of the PGA TOUR’s global development tours due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fans will be allowed to this year’s RBC Heritage but attendance will be limited. Given the limited number of spectators allowed, the Heritage Classic Foundation has created new tournament ticket types and pricing. All tickets and passes will be valid for one day only. The fan guide to safety policies for the 2021 event are listed at RBCHeritage.com/COVID19.