Schedule of events and other info about the RBC Heritage golf tournament on Hilton Head

More from the series RBC Heritage 2021 With limited spectators for the 2021 event, RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing is Hilton Head’s first big, in-person event since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The Island Packet is your guide for updates and information throughout the tournament. Expand All

Social events and access to the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing, South Carolina’s long-running PGA Tour event, will conclude Sunday at the famed Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island.

The first competitive round began Thursday morning. On Friday after play concluded, the field of players was cut to the top 65 players including ties.

Here’s what to know for Sunday’s play:

Sunday tee times

Players will start between 8:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on the 1st tee.

At the time this story went to print, individual tee times were not available.

The trophy presentation will be held on the 18th green on Sunday immediately following the close of play.

Inclement weather

The forecast for Sunday shows that showers will be possible early in the morning, but the day will be mostly sunny with a high near 75.

In the unlikely event of severe weather, spectators will be alerted to weather that officials for the tournament identify as being potentially dangerous.

Weather warnings will be broadcast on the electronic leaderboards located throughout the course.

A prolonged blast on an air horn, repeated once, will indicate that tournament play has been suspended for weather and that all attendees should seek safe shelter immediately, according to PGA Tour.

Two short blasts of an air horn, repeated once, will indicate play has resumed.

42 RBC golfers played in Masters

Webb Simpson is returning for his title defense after setting the RBC Heritage 72-hole tournament record in 2020, and 42 people are in the field who played last week at the Masters Tournament, including 13 with top 25 finishes.

Vehicle parking

Complimentary parking with motor coach service to and from Harbour Town Yacht Basin area (20-minute ride), runs 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. through Sunday.

The parking is available at Coastal Discovery Museum, 70 Honey Horn Drive, Hilton Head.

No general spectator parking is allowed inside Sea Pines Resort.

Bicycle parking at Harbour Town

Parking for cyclists will be at the tennis courts next to the Harbour Town Golf Links Clubhouse parking lot.

Cyclists must have a tournament ticket or a volunteer badge to be admitted through the gates of Sea Pines.

Cyclists may enter Sea Pines at the Ocean Gate on South Forest Beach Drive or at the Main Gate on Greenwood Drive.

No fist bumps, autographs

A limited number of spectators will be allowed on-site, and strict health and safety protocols will be in place.

All spectators must wear a mask while inside or outside on the grounds. Upon entry, temperatures will be checked, and fans must fill out a health-related questionnaire. And no autographs — or fist bumps or high fives with players — will be allowed.

Schedule

Sunday: The final round, with 8:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. starting times. The trophy presentation will be on the 18th green immediately following the close of play.

Tickets

Sold out.

Watch on TV, streaming





Watch the tournament on the Golf Channel from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday.

Watch on CBS from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday. PGA Tour Live also offers live streaming, for a fee.

Dos and don’ts

A sampling of what you can bring: Binoculars (without case), umbrellas (without sleeves), mobile phones (must be on silent), food in a clear, resealable bag not exceeding one gallon in size.

A sampling of what you can’t bring: No bags larger than a 6- by-6-inch purse, including backpacks; beverages; posters; selfie sticks