Pros, amateurs pair up to play Wednesday at Hilton Head’s RBC Heritage. Recognize anyone?

Pro-Am play at RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing kicked off Wednesday morning on Hilton Head Island.

The pro-am allows non-professional golfers the opportunity to play side by side with some of the world’s best athletes at Harbour Town Golf Links.

Business groups can treat sponsors, clients or partners to the event, which costs $7,000 per golfer and includes tickets for the competition rounds and special VIP treatments.

Here are the pairings for the 2021 RBC Heritage pro-am:

Morning groups - starting on 1st tee

Group 1 (7:20 a.m. tee time)

Pros: Dustin Johnson, Adam Hadwin

Amateurs: Edgar Casner, Ken Meinke, Frederick Nimmer, William Nimmer

Group 2 (7:31 a.m. tee time)

Pros: Sungjae Im, Michael Thompson

Amateurs: Pratt Reed, Mark Lipsmeyer, Terry Russell, John Reed

Group 3 (7:42 a.m. tee time)

Pros: Sergio Garcia, Wesley Bryan

Amateurs: Chis Nolan, Scott Barnewolt, Jeff Mahon, Mitch Howard

Group 4 (7:53 a.m. tee time)

Pros: Mackenzie Hughes, Jim Herman

Amateurs: Scott Law, David Law, Brendon Lohr, Jeff Law

Group 5 (8:04 a.m. tee time)

Pros: Abraham Ancer, J. T. Poston

Amateurs: Richard Hendrix, Mark Bishof, Craig Seebald, Mike McGillis

Group 6 (8:15 a.m. tee time)

Pros: Scott Harrington, Davis Love, III

Amateurs: Jim Crawford, Stephen Carter, Kurt Grindstaff, Ron Soldo

Group 7 (8:26 a.m. tee time)

Pros: Billy Horschel, Denny McCarthy

Amateurs: Cecil Crowley, Ken Daniel, Steve Lunceford, Bob Saul

Group 8 (8:37 a.m. tee time)

Pros: Byeong Hun An, Charley Hoffman

Amateurs: Steve Molthop, David Miles, Richard Timbo, David Lee

Group 9 (8:48 a.m. tee time)

Pros: Adam Long, Troy Merritt

Amateurs: Duane Parrish, Matthew Welch, Mike Dunlop, Landyn Knipp

Group 10 (8:59 a.m. tee time)

Pros: Sebastian Munoz, Dylan Frittelli

Amateurs: Charles Byrne, Brian Hannafin, Peter Smist, Doug Wagoner

Morning groups - starting on 10th tee

Group 11 (7:20 a.m. tee time)

Pros: Collin Morikawa, Harry Higgs

Amateurs: Andrew Hanna, Charles Brame, Chris Eyrick, David Klein

Group 12 (7:31 a.m. tee time)

Pros: Harris English, Andrew Landry

Amateurs: Peter Goodwin, Rawleigh Taylor, Court Nexsen, Chris Morgan

Group 13 (7:42 a.m. tee time)

Pros: Daniel Berger, Robby Shelton

Amateurs: William Donnelly, Jeff Swormstedt, Scott Kilrea, Doug Lutz

Group 14 (7:53 a.m. tee time)

Pros: Cameron Smith, Doc Redman

Amateurs: Mark Reed, Paul McEvoy, Robert Cherichella, Jon Shaver

Group 15 (8:04 a.m. tee time)

Pros: Brendon Todd, Maverick McNealy

Amateurs: Skip McGovern, Stephen Mignogna, John Mount, Kim Knight

Group 16 (8:15 a.m. tee time)

Pros: Matt Fitzpatrick, Sepp Straka

Amateurs: Christopher Sauvigne, Christopher C. Sauvigne, Jr., Joseph Tarantino, Joseph Tarantino Jr.

Group 17 (8:26 a.m. tee time)

Pros: Patrick Cantlay, Xinjun Zhang

Amateurs: Michael Teachey, Chris Brakebush, Richard Macher, Mike Buford

Group 18 (8:37 a.m. tee time)

Pros: Kevin Streelman, Henrik Norlander

Amateurs: Chris Bozin, Rob Citrone, Brent Gledhill, Jon Baldwin

Group 19 (8:48 a.m. tee time)

Pros: Kevin Na, Sung Kang

Amateurs: Max Metcalf, Tim Rittenhouse, Frank Davis, Martin Fuls

Group 20 (8:59 a.m. tee time)

Pros: Webb Simpson, Matt Kuchar

Amateurs: Russell Neuman, Jason Reynolds, Josh Solomon, Sewayne Westmoreland

Afternoon groups - starting on 1st tee

Group 21 (12 p.m. tee time)

Pros: Tyrrell Hatton, Russell Henley

Amateurs: Doug Smith, Jim McNally, Joseph Rice, Van Cato

Group 22 (12:11 p.m. tee time)

Pros: Jim Furyk, Graeme McDowell

Amateurs: Matthew Goodwin, David Patterson, Kurt Johnson, Keith Bell

Group 23 (12:22 p.m. tee time)

Pros: Matthew NeSmith, Si Woo Kim

Amateurs: Simon Fraser, Al Kennickell, Alexandra O’Laughlin, Hugh Weathers

Group 24 (12:33 p.m. tee time)

Pros: Brandt Snedeker, Lee Westwood

Amateurs: Jason Joyce, Matt Ida, Matt McMahon, Philip Smith

Group 25 (12:44 p.m. tee time)

Pros: Mark Hubbard, Patrick Rodgers

Amateurs: Mat Forenza, Michael Murphy, Harry Carter, Ned Castleberry

Group 26 (12:55 p.m. tee time)

Pros: Nick Taylor, Ian Poulter

Amateurs: Luke Block, Jake Woodward, Jordan Mosberg, Scott Mosberg

Group 27 (1:06 p.m. tee time)

Pros: Tom Hoge, Pat Perez

Amateurs: Mark Rosenbaum, Tyler Rosenbaum, Connor Rosenbaum, Spenser Bryant

Group 28 (1:17 p.m. tee time)

Pros: Alex Noren, Emiliano Grillo

Amateurs: Bill Dunn Jr, Rob Saunders, Chandler White, Stewart Cooper

Afternoon groups - starting on the 10th tee

Group 30 (12 p.m. tee time)

Pros: Kevin Kisner, Charles Howell, III

Amateurs: Maury Ore, Omar Saad, Steven Betz, John Kelsey

Group 31 (12:11 p.m. tee time)

Pros: Brian Harman, Harold Varner, III

Amateurs: Patrick McEvoy III, Robert Praefke, Jake Skelton, Rick McIeod

Group 32 (12:22 p.m. tee time)

Pros: Richy Werenski, Cameron Davis

Amateurs: Tom Barton, William Bohlke, Adam DePoe, Marlon Deyton

Group 33 (12:33 p.m. tee time)

Pros: Tyler Duncan, Vaughn Taylor

Amateurs: Mathew Barr, Dylan Barr, Matt Ziereis, Steve Biagiotti

Group 34 (12:44 p.m. tee time)

Pros: Danny Lee, Brian Stuard

Amateurs: Steve McClure, Darryl Dewberry, Daniel Lawrence, Jim Little

Group 35 (12:55 p.m. tee time)

Pros: Paul Casey, Chez Reavie

Amateurs: Walid Al Attar, Paul Cene, Paul Cene Jr., Maurizio La Noce

Group 36 (1:06 p.m. tee time)

Pros: Carlos Ortiz, Tommy Fleetwood

Amateurs: Joe Nolan, David Braun, Dan Huber, Jeff Rydin

Group 37 (1:17 p.m. tee time)

Pros: Corey Conners, Kyoung-Hoon Lee

Amateurs: Adam Fiddler, Steve Marshman, Jamie Trenholme, Phil Samek