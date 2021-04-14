RBC Heritage
Pros, amateurs pair up to play Wednesday at Hilton Head’s RBC Heritage. Recognize anyone?
RBC Heritage 2021
With limited spectators for the 2021 event, RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing is Hilton Head’s first big, in-person event since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The Island Packet is your guide for updates and information throughout the tournament.
Pro-Am play at RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing kicked off Wednesday morning on Hilton Head Island.
The pro-am allows non-professional golfers the opportunity to play side by side with some of the world’s best athletes at Harbour Town Golf Links.
Business groups can treat sponsors, clients or partners to the event, which costs $7,000 per golfer and includes tickets for the competition rounds and special VIP treatments.
Here are the pairings for the 2021 RBC Heritage pro-am:
Morning groups - starting on 1st tee
Group 1 (7:20 a.m. tee time)
Pros: Dustin Johnson, Adam Hadwin
Amateurs: Edgar Casner, Ken Meinke, Frederick Nimmer, William Nimmer
Group 2 (7:31 a.m. tee time)
Pros: Sungjae Im, Michael Thompson
Amateurs: Pratt Reed, Mark Lipsmeyer, Terry Russell, John Reed
Group 3 (7:42 a.m. tee time)
Pros: Sergio Garcia, Wesley Bryan
Amateurs: Chis Nolan, Scott Barnewolt, Jeff Mahon, Mitch Howard
Group 4 (7:53 a.m. tee time)
Pros: Mackenzie Hughes, Jim Herman
Amateurs: Scott Law, David Law, Brendon Lohr, Jeff Law
Group 5 (8:04 a.m. tee time)
Pros: Abraham Ancer, J. T. Poston
Amateurs: Richard Hendrix, Mark Bishof, Craig Seebald, Mike McGillis
Group 6 (8:15 a.m. tee time)
Pros: Scott Harrington, Davis Love, III
Amateurs: Jim Crawford, Stephen Carter, Kurt Grindstaff, Ron Soldo
Group 7 (8:26 a.m. tee time)
Pros: Billy Horschel, Denny McCarthy
Amateurs: Cecil Crowley, Ken Daniel, Steve Lunceford, Bob Saul
Group 8 (8:37 a.m. tee time)
Pros: Byeong Hun An, Charley Hoffman
Amateurs: Steve Molthop, David Miles, Richard Timbo, David Lee
Group 9 (8:48 a.m. tee time)
Pros: Adam Long, Troy Merritt
Amateurs: Duane Parrish, Matthew Welch, Mike Dunlop, Landyn Knipp
Group 10 (8:59 a.m. tee time)
Pros: Sebastian Munoz, Dylan Frittelli
Amateurs: Charles Byrne, Brian Hannafin, Peter Smist, Doug Wagoner
Morning groups - starting on 10th tee
Group 11 (7:20 a.m. tee time)
Pros: Collin Morikawa, Harry Higgs
Amateurs: Andrew Hanna, Charles Brame, Chris Eyrick, David Klein
Group 12 (7:31 a.m. tee time)
Pros: Harris English, Andrew Landry
Amateurs: Peter Goodwin, Rawleigh Taylor, Court Nexsen, Chris Morgan
Group 13 (7:42 a.m. tee time)
Pros: Daniel Berger, Robby Shelton
Amateurs: William Donnelly, Jeff Swormstedt, Scott Kilrea, Doug Lutz
Group 14 (7:53 a.m. tee time)
Pros: Cameron Smith, Doc Redman
Amateurs: Mark Reed, Paul McEvoy, Robert Cherichella, Jon Shaver
Group 15 (8:04 a.m. tee time)
Pros: Brendon Todd, Maverick McNealy
Amateurs: Skip McGovern, Stephen Mignogna, John Mount, Kim Knight
Group 16 (8:15 a.m. tee time)
Pros: Matt Fitzpatrick, Sepp Straka
Amateurs: Christopher Sauvigne, Christopher C. Sauvigne, Jr., Joseph Tarantino, Joseph Tarantino Jr.
Group 17 (8:26 a.m. tee time)
Pros: Patrick Cantlay, Xinjun Zhang
Amateurs: Michael Teachey, Chris Brakebush, Richard Macher, Mike Buford
Group 18 (8:37 a.m. tee time)
Pros: Kevin Streelman, Henrik Norlander
Amateurs: Chris Bozin, Rob Citrone, Brent Gledhill, Jon Baldwin
Group 19 (8:48 a.m. tee time)
Pros: Kevin Na, Sung Kang
Amateurs: Max Metcalf, Tim Rittenhouse, Frank Davis, Martin Fuls
Group 20 (8:59 a.m. tee time)
Pros: Webb Simpson, Matt Kuchar
Amateurs: Russell Neuman, Jason Reynolds, Josh Solomon, Sewayne Westmoreland
Afternoon groups - starting on 1st tee
Group 21 (12 p.m. tee time)
Pros: Tyrrell Hatton, Russell Henley
Amateurs: Doug Smith, Jim McNally, Joseph Rice, Van Cato
Group 22 (12:11 p.m. tee time)
Pros: Jim Furyk, Graeme McDowell
Amateurs: Matthew Goodwin, David Patterson, Kurt Johnson, Keith Bell
Group 23 (12:22 p.m. tee time)
Pros: Matthew NeSmith, Si Woo Kim
Amateurs: Simon Fraser, Al Kennickell, Alexandra O’Laughlin, Hugh Weathers
Group 24 (12:33 p.m. tee time)
Pros: Brandt Snedeker, Lee Westwood
Amateurs: Jason Joyce, Matt Ida, Matt McMahon, Philip Smith
Group 25 (12:44 p.m. tee time)
Pros: Mark Hubbard, Patrick Rodgers
Amateurs: Mat Forenza, Michael Murphy, Harry Carter, Ned Castleberry
Group 26 (12:55 p.m. tee time)
Pros: Nick Taylor, Ian Poulter
Amateurs: Luke Block, Jake Woodward, Jordan Mosberg, Scott Mosberg
Group 27 (1:06 p.m. tee time)
Pros: Tom Hoge, Pat Perez
Amateurs: Mark Rosenbaum, Tyler Rosenbaum, Connor Rosenbaum, Spenser Bryant
Group 28 (1:17 p.m. tee time)
Pros: Alex Noren, Emiliano Grillo
Amateurs: Bill Dunn Jr, Rob Saunders, Chandler White, Stewart Cooper
Afternoon groups - starting on the 10th tee
Group 30 (12 p.m. tee time)
Pros: Kevin Kisner, Charles Howell, III
Amateurs: Maury Ore, Omar Saad, Steven Betz, John Kelsey
Group 31 (12:11 p.m. tee time)
Pros: Brian Harman, Harold Varner, III
Amateurs: Patrick McEvoy III, Robert Praefke, Jake Skelton, Rick McIeod
Group 32 (12:22 p.m. tee time)
Pros: Richy Werenski, Cameron Davis
Amateurs: Tom Barton, William Bohlke, Adam DePoe, Marlon Deyton
Group 33 (12:33 p.m. tee time)
Pros: Tyler Duncan, Vaughn Taylor
Amateurs: Mathew Barr, Dylan Barr, Matt Ziereis, Steve Biagiotti
Group 34 (12:44 p.m. tee time)
Pros: Danny Lee, Brian Stuard
Amateurs: Steve McClure, Darryl Dewberry, Daniel Lawrence, Jim Little
Group 35 (12:55 p.m. tee time)
Pros: Paul Casey, Chez Reavie
Amateurs: Walid Al Attar, Paul Cene, Paul Cene Jr., Maurizio La Noce
Group 36 (1:06 p.m. tee time)
Pros: Carlos Ortiz, Tommy Fleetwood
Amateurs: Joe Nolan, David Braun, Dan Huber, Jeff Rydin
Group 37 (1:17 p.m. tee time)
Pros: Corey Conners, Kyoung-Hoon Lee
Amateurs: Adam Fiddler, Steve Marshman, Jamie Trenholme, Phil Samek
