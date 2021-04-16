5 adorable looks from RBC Heritage’s smallest fans

The most dapper-looking fans at RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing are found behind the ropes, watching the world’s top golfers.

They’re also found in strollers, or crunching leaves running to the next hole, or sometimes devouring a bag of Goldfish.

Here are Friday’s top outfits from Heritage’s smallest fans:

‘Go Bryson!’

Thousands took to Harbour Town Golf Links on Friday, including 36-year-old Brandon Lowther, from Darlington, S.C., and his two daughters.

They came to watch Lowther’s cousin, Bluffton’s own Bryson Nimmer, play.

Lowther said he and his cousin went to Clemson, which is why Mia Rose, 6, and Linly Kate, 4, are also sporting purple.

He said they come to Heritage every year.

“This is a childhood dream of [Nimmer’s],” Lowther said. “We’re blessed to be here. Go Bryson!”

Bluffton native Bryson Nimmer’s cousin Rush Lowther and his daughters, Mia Rose and Linly Kate, dressed up at RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing on Friday, April 16, 2021. Jake Shore jshore@islandpacket.com

Plaid overload

“My brother is looking forward to seeing Dustin Johnson,” announces Charlotte Phillips, a 6 1/2-year-old from Atlanta, with the authority that comes only from an older sister.

She insisted to a reporter for the Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette that she spell her own name and offered to spell her younger brother’s, too.

Charlotte was accompanied by 3-year-old brother Jackson and her nearly 2-year-old cousin, Nell, all dressed in plaid.

Their grandmother made their outfits. She said it took two days and involved a lot of plaid.

A plaid-tastic day at RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing 2021. Charlotte Phillips (left), 6 , stands with her brother, Jackson (right), 3, and their cousin Nell Trammell (center), 1. Jake Shore jshore@islandpacket.com

‘Daddy is our favorite golfer’

Bright pink flowers on her shirt and an all-pink bucket hat were the centerpieces of 4-year-old Harper Howard’s Heritage outfit.

The Ohio native matched her mother, Rosanna, standing near the ropes at the 9th hole as the two posed with Harper’s brother, Lane, 6.

Harper Howard (front left) and Lane Howard attend RBC Heritage with their mother Rosanna Howard on Friday, April 16, 2021. Jake Shore jshore@islandpacket.com

Asked their favorite golfer, they pause for a second to think.

Lane promptly points to his dad.

“Daddy is our favorite golfer?” his mom says to Lane.

He nods.

‘Pandemic baby’

Eleven-month-old Elcie Chambers has her eyes open, barely, as she’s strapped onto her dad’s back on Friday morning.

Elcie’s uncle, golfer Peter Malnati, is playing just ahead.

It’s her first golf tournament, as she is a “pandemic baby,” according to her mom.

They biked to the course to watch Malnati play. The golfer has played in several Heritage tournaments over the years.

Elcie’s perch gives her a clear view of the course, but it’s unclear how much of the game she’s really understanding.

Jake Shore The Island Packet

Stripes to match

Cam and Mac Peichert, 5 and 2 respectively, are matching from head to toe.

They’re wearing blue hats with gold dog insignias, striped long-sleeve shirts, blue shorts, and white shoes with velcro straps.

Wearing the blues at RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing 2021. Jake Shore The Island Packet

The Peicherts are from Baltimore. They’re staying on Daufuskie to watch the tournament, and they try to come every year.

For Cam Peichert, the choice for favorite golfer is a simple one.

Australian golfer Cam Smith, of course.

The admiration does not come from Smith’s golf skills but rather their shared name.