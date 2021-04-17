Saturday’s 2-minute rundown of the leaders and locals at Hilton Head’s 53rd RBC Heritage

More from the series RBC Heritage 2021 With limited spectators for the 2021 event, RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing is Hilton Head’s first big, in-person event since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The Island Packet is your guide for updates and information throughout the tournament. Expand All

The final round of competitive play starts and ends Sunday at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island.

It’s the 53rd RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing, and Saturday was the typical “party day” of the tournament. As the day winds down, the players in the hunt for the tartan jacket that’s awarded to the winner start to get serious.

Here’s what you need to know about the day and where the golfers ended up Saturday afternoon:

2-minute Heritage rundown

THE LEADERS: Stewart Cink shattered previous RBC Heritage 36-hole record by three strokes Thursday and Friday and led by six strokes as the third round began Saturday. Many players still were on the course as of mid-afternoon Saturday. Matt Wallace and Emiliano Grillo are tied for second at 11 under.

THE LOCAL PLAYERS: South Carolina native Wesley Bryan started the day eight under tied for eighth and was seven under and tied for 20th through seven holes.

NOTABLE PLAYERS: Dustin Johnson was in 32nd place at six under through 15 holes, and Will Zalaratoris was seven under halfway through the third round. Matt Kuchar was eight under and had completed three rounds.

SELECTED FINAL ROUND SUNDAY TEE TIMES: Players will start between 8:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on the 1st tee.. At presstime, individual tee times were not available. The trophy presentation will be held on the 18th green on Sunday immediately following the close of play.

NOTABLE SHOT: Camilo Villegas of Columbia made a putt of 49 feet on hole 12.