‘Smile with my eyes’: Masked security, volunteers weigh in on RBC Heritage during COVID

Monty White, 21, of Beaufort, is on his second day working security at RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing.

It’s his first-ever tournament, and he’s never been much of golf fan.

The past two days have made him understand why people love the sport.

“To see it in-person is a different experience,” White said Friday.

While the atmosphere is pretty standard for the seasoned golf fan, White is seeing the tournament through a beginner’s eyes.

He’s shocked at how accurately the world’s top golfers can place the ball.

“It’s incredible because it travels a long way, and they come so close, but I guess that’s why they’re paid so much,” White said. “They have to measure the wind and how hard they hit. It’s just kind of cool.”

COVID-19 has changed a lot with this year’s tournament. RBC Heritage cut attendance by 80%, which means that about 27,000 fans will be there this year rather than the usual 135,000.

It also means White has had to play “the bad guy” to some fans.

He’s stationed between the 17th and 18th holes near the Sponsor Village. It used to be the Heritage Lawn, a free-to-enter party spot with concessions and drinks. This year, the area is exclusive to those with special VIP tickets .

“[I have to tell] everybody who doesn’t have VIP access that they aren’t allowed to see the best part of the whole show,” White said, chuckling. “So I’m getting a lot of angry people.”

Volunteers offer ‘friendly face’

On the whole, Nancy Noonan, a Heritage volunteer stationed near the 9th hole and holding a long, white “mask” sign, said the fans have been very respectful. She said they get quiet when a golfer is preparing to swing, and they keep their masks on while congregating.

“I’m pretty happy with how it’s going,” she said.

Working as a volunteer comes with responsibilities, she said. You’re “an ambassador, a friendly face.” Even behind a mask.

“I try to smile with my eyes,” she said.

Fan perspective

Kenny Ross, a 70-year-old Indiana man, stands with a few friends from the front porch of his vacation home, watching near the 8th hole.

“It’s been great,” he said. “It’d be a little nicer if we could have more people get on the course.”

He’s been attending Heritage for the past decade, and it’s a lot quieter this year.

COVID or not, one thing doesn’t change. There’s always a posse of fans following the big-name golfers.

“You can tell when a name player is coming up with the camera crews and the fans following them,” he said. “Hopefully next year things will go back to normal. Open the course to more visitors.”