A 2-minute rundown of the leaders and locals at Hilton Head’s 53rd RBC Heritage

The third round of competitive play starts Saturday at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island.

It’s the 53rd RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing, and Saturday is the typical “party day” of the tournament.

Here’s what you need to know about the day and where the golfers ended up Friday afternoon:

2-minute Heritage rundown

THE LEADERS: Stewart Cink was on fire and, at 14 strokes under, he was atop the second round leaderboard as of mid-afternoon Friday.

Cink, 47, of Duluth, Ga., won the Heritage in 2000 and 2004.

Corey Conners, of Listowel, Ontario, was second at 11 strokes under followed by Cameron Smith of Australia and Collin Morikawa of Las Vegas tied for third at nine strokes under.

THE LOCAL PLAYERS: Bryan Wesley of Columbia will have a chance this weekend after shooting a five-under 66, giving him a two-day total of eight strokes under and tying him for fifth.

His position could change because several players were still on the course as of mid-afternoon Friday.

Bryson Nimmer of Bluffton and Keven Kisner were not likely to make the cut. Nimmer was six strokes over par, and Kisner was three over. At the time this story was published, the cutoff was expected to be one under par.

NOTABLES: Will Zalatoris, who finished second at the Masters, was five strokes under through seven of his second round holes Friday. Webb Simpson, last year’s winner, was three under, tied for 36. No. 1 Dustin Johnson was even and tied for 59th.

NOTABLE: The youngest winner of the Heritage is Davis Love III (23 years and 6 days), who won the first of his five Heritage titles in 1987. The oldest winner is Hale Irwin in 1994 (48 years, 10 months and 14 days).