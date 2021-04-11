‘It brings out the best in us’: Hilton Head’s flurry of anticipation for Heritage 2021

It’s back to business on Hilton Head Island for RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing 2021.

The PGA Tour event kicks off Monday with a champion’s return to Harbour Town Golf Links. The real fun begins Tuesday, when 20% of the usual number of spectators are allowed to watch the play and make memories — two things they couldn’t do in 2020.

Although the occasion is tempered due to the coronavirus pandemic and the reduced number of visitors, island businesses, leaders and tournament organizers are reaching new levels of excitement for the island’s first large event since the pandemic began. It’s the first taste of normalcy as the classic event takes over the south end for the entire week — no matter your opinion of the tartan jacket.

“This is who we are. The Heritage is part of the makeup of the island, and I think it brings out the best in us,” Hilton Head Mayor John McCann said.

A group of golfers and their caddies walk toward the 17th green during the 2020 RBC Heritage golf tournament held at Harbour Town Golf Links in Sea Pines on Hilton Head Island. Gerry Broome AP

Staying and playing (golf) on Hilton Head

Occupancy forecasts for Heritage week show that it’ll be another busy week on the island.

Hilton Head is expected to be at around 79% capacity, according to third-party occupancy metrics provided to the Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce.

“Barring issues like weather, the numbers will more than likely rise, especially in the hotel sector with last minute bookings,” chamber vice president of communications Charlie Clark said. “Homes and villas traditionally book from Saturday to Saturday, so last-minute bookings are still possible from there as well.”

Some visitors will be imitating the pros with their own tee times.

Typically, the other golf courses in Sea Pines — Atlantic Dunes and Heron Point — are booked full of Heritage sponsors playing golf with corporate groups, Sea Pines’ vice president of sports and operations Cary Corbitt told The Island Packet.

But this year, fewer tickets for sponsor groups means more tee times for local golfers.

And they’re taking advantage.

“Because of the pandemic we have excess demand for our golf courses, so the golf courses have been busy for the last month and are going to be very, very busy Heritage week,” he said.

Under a towering live oak tree, fans try to get a glimpse of first round play of the RBC Heritage on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at the 16th green at Harbour Town Golf Links in Sea Pines on Hilton Head Island. Drew Martin dmartin@islandpacket.com

Safety and snacks

Organizers elsewhere in Sea Pines are looking forward to putting on a Heritage like the island has never seen.

Instead of the 135,000 fans that usually flow into and out of Harbour Town Golf Links, the tournament will be hosting only 27,000 people in 2021.

That means less craning your neck to see the players and fewer cars parking at Honey Horn.

“We look forward to welcoming back Plaid Nation to Harbour Town Golf Links. Spectators can look forward to a unique, intimate experience,” tournament director Steve Wilmot said in a statement. “With fewer spectators on the course, everyone can expect to have safe and exciting views of the action as the world’s best golfers compete for the plaid jacket.”

Public safety crews are also gearing up for a different experience than in years past.

Although there’s a decrease in the number of spectators, the tournament has recruited its full volunteer force to help put on the event. This year, the 1,200-person volunteer group includes a safety committee to require mask-wearing throughout the grounds and promote social distancing.

Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue, which typically sends an EMS and ambulance unit and four bike teams to the event, will send only two bike teams this year, according to town emergency management coordinator Tom Dunn.

The EMS and ambulance unit will also have extra PPE for this year’s tournament to help them prepare for any issue that comes up during the event.

“We’re excited and ready to go,” he said.

RBC Heritage mascot Sir Willie Innes, second from left, poses for a photo with plaid-masked volunteers at the opening ceremony on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Harbour Town Golf Links in Sea Pines on Hilton Head Island. Scott Schroeder Scott Schroeder

Fewer fans on Hilton Head may make for less traffic, but some business owners said they’re not counting on a significant business uptick from the PGA Tour event.

“I’m not expecting much from Heritage because they’re not selling the full load of tickets,” Dave Peck, owner of A Lowcountry Backyard Restaurant and Pool Bar Jim’s, told The Island Packet.

South end restaurants and bars have criticized the event for re-aligning its parking. Instead of parking in Sea Pines, spectators were directed to park at Honey Horn, on the island’s north end, starting in 2015. RBC Heritage now provides shuttles to the south end, reducing traffic to Sea Pines but also hurting foot traffic into restaurants and bars after the end of play.

Peck and others who own businesses have come to temper their expectations for Heritage, which they’ll do even more this year.

Still, Lee Lucier, who owns Local Pie and Fish Casual Coastal Seafood on the south end, said he and his staff are excited to host the event at its traditional time in April.

“It is always a great time on the island,” he said. “This year we anticipate a busy week from limited golfers and fans but more so of the families who are vacationing this time of year.”