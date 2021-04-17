RBC Heritage’s Boeing flyover is officially on! When to look for it

A beloved Heritage tradition is on for Saturday afternoon.

A Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner will fly over the 18th fairway of the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing at 4 p.m. Saturday, according to a news release from the Heritage Classic Foundation.

The flight, as always, is dependent on weather and receipt of the final flight certificates.

This year’s tournament is Boeing’s 10th year as the presenting sponsor, and the flyover is a highlight for players and fans.

Another 18th hole tradition: Defending 2020 RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing champion Webb Simpson drives a ceremonial shot into Calibogue Sound on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, from the tee box at the 18th hole at Harbour Town Golf Links in Sea Pines on Hilton Head Island. Drew Martin dmartin@islandpacket.com

Piloted by Boeing Captains Ricardo Traven and Tommy Shueler, the South Carolina-built 787-9 Dreamliner is painted in the design scheme of China Southern Airlines and will soon be delivered to the airline.

The 787 family of aircraft is assembled exclusively in North Charleston, and the 787-9 is 206 feet long and has a wingspan of 197 feet.

It seats about 300 passengers and has a range of 7,530 nautical miles.

The 787 is 20% to 25% more fuel efficient than the airplane it replaces in the commercial airplane marketplace, due to more efficient engines, an expanded use of lightweight composite materials, more efficient systems applications and modern aerodynamics.